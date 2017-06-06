Astros extend winning streak to 11 games

The Houston Astros scored early and late to keep up their winning ways.

Yuli Gurriel hit a three-run homer, Brian McCann had a two-run shot and the Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 on Monday night for their 11th straight win.

It’s the longest winning streak in the majors this season and one shy of Houston’s record. The Astros won 12 straight in 1999 and 2004.

McCann homered in the fourth after Marwin Gonzalez walked to lead off the inning. He had been 1-for-16 in five games since returning from a concussion.

“I haven’t been swinging the bat well since I’ve come back off the DL,” McCann said. “I’ve made some minor adjustments and was able to drive the ball to left-center and when I’m doing that, it’s a good sign.”

Gurriel homered in the ninth off Kelvin Herrera. He has gone deep in back-to-back games and has 10 RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

“We got after them early and then they put on a little bit of a push and it got really close,” Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. “Then obviously Yuli’s home run off of Herrera was a big punch for us.”

McCann started a two-run second inning with a one-out double and scored on Norichika Aoki’s single. George Springer’s two-out single scored Gurriel, who had walked.

Aoki finished 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Houston has won 11 consecutive road games, which is a franchise record. The team is 22-6 away from home this season.

Astros starter Mike Fiers (3-2) worked five innings plus two batters. He was charged with two runs, seven hits and a walk. Fiers is 6-0 in his past 10 road starts dating to Aug. 20.

Kansas City scored a pair of runs in the second. Brandon Moss doubled to score Eric Hosmer, while Alcides Escobar’s bunt single got Mike Moustakas home.

Rookie Jorge Bonifacio homered off James Hoyt in the seventh to trim the lead to 4-3.

The Royals had Hosmer at third and Moustakas at first with none out in the sixth, but failed to score. Moss and Escobar struck out to end the inning.

Ian Kennedy (0-6) took the loss, giving up four runs, six hits and three walks over five innings.

Cubs 3, Marlins 1

In Chicago, Eddie Butler pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning, Kris Bryant hit a two-run homer and the Cubs topped Miami for their fourth straight victory.

Pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki singled in the eighth for the Marlins.

Reds 4, Cardinals 2

In Cincinnati, Eugenio Suarez and Scooter Gennett hit consecutive two-run doubles in the seventh inning, and the Reds came from behind to beat slumping St. Louis.

Giants 7, Brewers 2

In Milwaukee, Jeff Samardzija pitched deep into the game after a shaky beginning and Aaron Hill had a tiebreaking, pinch-hit double in the eighth inning for San Francisco.

Phillies 11, Braves 4

In Atlanta, Odubel Herrera continued his power surge with a two-run homer and two doubles and Tommy Joseph homered and drove in three runs for Philadelphia.

Nationals 4, Dodgers 2

In Los Angeles, Anthony Rendon homered and Gio Gonzalez pitched surging Washington past the Dodgers.

Athletics 5, Blue Jays 3

In Oakland, Ryon Healy homered twice to drive in a career-high five runs, single-handedly backing Sean Manaea’s fourth straight winning start as the hosts defeated Toronto.