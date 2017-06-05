Maeda tastes defeat as Brewers pitch shutout

Kenta Maeda lost a pitcher’s duel on Sunday against Zach Davies, who combined with three other Milwaukee Brewers on a three-hit shutout en route to a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Maeda (4-3) gave up a run in each of the first two innings in a rough start to his 92-pitch outing, while Davies (6-3) kept the Dodgers’ bats silent by tossing six innings of three-hit ball while fanning six and walking one.

The 29-year-old Japanese right-hander gave up two runs on two hits while striking out seven and walking three in four innings of work at Miller Park, regretting his high pitch count after the game.

“I was throwing more balls (than strikes) and threw too many pitches. It was a waste,” said Maeda, who threw 30 pitches in the first inning alone.

“My condition wasn’t bad and my pitches weren’t bad either. My ball count was getting high, and it turned out to be a short outing. I got myself in trouble today. It could’ve turned out differently,” he said.

Eric Thames homered off Maeda in the first, and Eric Sogard singled off him in the second for the Brewers’ second run. Domingo Santana hit a solo shot off Sergio Romo, the fifth of five Dodgers’ pitchers to take the mound, in the eighth.

Marlins 6, Diamondbacks 5

In Miami, A.J. Ellis hit a tiebreaking single on the 14th pitch of an at-bat against Archie Bradley in the seventh.

Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki grounded out in a pinch-hit appearance in the sixth.

Rockies 3, Padres 1

In San Diego, Jeff Hoffman cruised through seven innings for Colorado while Trevor Story had two hits and two RBIs.

Hoffman (3-0) struck out nine after being called up from the minors to fill in for Tyler Anderson, sidelined by a left knee injury. The rookie right-hander allowed a run and the Padres’ only three hits as the Rockies took three of four in the series.

Braves 13, Reds 8

In Cincinnati, Ender Inciarte tied his career high with five hits and drove in a career-high five runs.

Atlanta set a season high for runs. Danny Santana had four hits and three RBIs, including his first home run since being acquired from Minnesota on May 8, and Matt Adams homered for the third time in two games.

Pirates 11, Mets 1

In New York, David Freese drove in three runs, including an RBI single.

Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer, got three hits and scored three times to back rookie Trevor Williams (3-3), who gave up one run in a career-high seven innings. Freese and Francisco Cervelli each had three hits.

Cubs 7, Cardinals 6

In Chicago, Ian Happ hit two homers before pinch hitter Jon Jay drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh with a single.

Happ staked the Cubs to a 6-4 lead with a solo homer in the third and a three-run drive in the fourth against Michael Wacha.

Koji Uehara worked the ninth for his second save of the season.

Nationals 11, Athletics 10

In Oakland, Ryan Zimmerman hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning to send Washington to the victory.

Matt Wieters and Michael Taylor added back-to-back homers off Frankie Montas during the Nationals’ five-run ninth, helping the NL East leaders improve to 5-1 on their nine-game West Coast trip.

Phillies 9, Giants 7

In Philadelphia, Maikel Franco hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth off Derek Law (3-1) and Freddy Galvis homered from both sides of the plate. Odubel Herrera also went deep as the Phillies earned their first series victory in six weeks.

Brandon Crawford homered and drove in four runs and Eduardo Nunez also connected for San Francisco, which has lost seven of 10.

Astros 7, Rangers 2

In Arlington, Texas, George Springer hit two of Houston’s four home runs as the Astros matched their state rival for the longest winning streak in the major leagues this season at 10 games.

The Astros scored in all four innings pitched by Martin Perez (2-6) and tied a club record from 1989 with their 10th straight road win. Houston’s first sweep of Texas since July 2014 dropped the Rangers to 3-11 since their 10-game streak.

Tigers 7, White Sox 4

In Detroit, Justin Upton hit a game-ending, three-run homer as the Tigers overcame Justin Verlander’s groin injury to beat Chicago for a sweep of their weekend series.

Nicholas Castellanos was hit by a pitch from David Robertson (3-2), and second baseman Yolmer Sanchez then misplayed a potential double-play ball and was only able to get Miguel Cabrera at first. J.D. Martinez was intentionally walked, and Upton hit his 11th homer.

Blue Jays 3, Yankees 2

In Toronto, Justin Smoak hit a tying two-run homer off Luis Severino in the sixth inning, while Josh Donaldson homered against Tyler Clippard (0-3) in the eighth as the Blue Jays gained a four-game split despite going 0-for-24 in the series with runners in scoring position

Matt Holliday hit an RBI double in the fourth off Marcus Stroman and a run-scoring double-play grounder in the sixth.

Red Sox 7, Orioles 3

In Baltimore, Chris Sale (7-2) struck out nine in six innings to win his sixth straight decision as Boston split the four-game series.

Andrew Benintendi had his first multihomer game. The Red Sox broke a sixth-inning tie by scoring two unearned runs on a throwing error by catcher Francisco Pena, and Benintendi’s second homer made it 6-3 in the seventh.

Indians 8, Royals 0

In Kansas City, Roberto Perez and Daniel Robertson hit two-run doubles off Eric Skoglund (0-1) in the second inning before a 1-hour, 50-minute rain delay in the bottom half.

Dan Otero (1-0) replaced Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer after the delay and allowed one hit over 2⅓ innings to earn his first win since Sept. 22, when he also got the decision in relief against Kansas City.

Twins 3, Angels 2

In Anaheim, a video review overturned Ben Revere’s stolen base and changed the call to a caught stealing for the final out with the replay determining he overslid second as shortstop Ehire Adrianza tagged him on his left foot.

Miguel Sano hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth Ricky Nolasco (2-6), who lost his fourth straight start.

Mariners 7, Rays 1

In Seattle, Ariel Miranda (6-2) pitched a four-hitter, struck out a career-high nine and walked one in his first big league complete game as the Mariners finished a series sweep.

Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and Mike Zunino picked up two more RBIs in Seattle’s seventh win in eight games. Jarrod Dyson also drove in two runs.