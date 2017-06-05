Rugby hero Goromaru returning to Yamaha

Japan’s 2015 Rugby World Cup hero Ayumu Goromaru is rejoining his old side Yamaha Jubilo after a year-and-a-half playing in Australia and France, the fullback revealed Monday on his website.

The 31-year-old had an option to extend his deal in Toulon by a further year but a source close to the matter said he decided to return to Japan and his former Top League club to pass on the experience he gained playing overseas.

Goromaru, capped 57 times by the Brave Blossoms, was prolific at the World Cup in England and joined the Queensland Reds Super Rugby team for the 2016 season. He received limited playing time for the Australian club, due partly to language issues, before suffering a season-ending injury to his right shoulder in May last year.

Goromaru then inked a one-year deal with Toulon in June and made his French Top 14 debut in November, but his opportunities to impress were few with the star-studded side. Toulon’s season ended with a 22-16 defeat by Clermont in a playoff on Sunday with Goromaru not in the match-day squad.