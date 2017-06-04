Jutanugarn takes over as women’s golf No. 1

Ariya Jutanugarn took the No. 1 spot in the world ranking without hitting a shot, and Paula Creamer and Kim In-kyung topped the ShopRite LPGA Classic leaderboard Saturday.

Taking the week off, Jutanugarn replaced Lydia Ko atop the ranking when Ryu So-yeon missed the cut. Ko, also skipping the event, was guaranteed to lose the top spot to Jutanugarn or Ryu, and Jutanugarn got the position when Ryu failed to finish solo third or better.

Creamer and Kim each shot a 4-under 67 in windy conditions to reach 9 under at Stockton Seaview, while two-time defending champion Anna Nordqvist followed her opening 64 with a 71 to drop two strokes behind along with Moriya Jutanugarn — Ariya’s older sister — and Lee Jeong-eun.

“Today was definitely different wind than yesterday,” Creamer said. “There were some good pins out there that we had to kind of think about a bit. I played solid. I hit some good putts that didn’t go in and made some good putts that went in.”

Ryu had her second straight 74 to miss the cut by three strokes.

The 30-year-old Creamer won the last of her 10 LPGA Tour victories in 2014 in Singapore when she made a 75-foot eagle putt on the second hole of a playoff with Azahara Munoz.

“I feel good. I feel prepared,” Creamer said. “I knew there was a time I was going to kind of breakthrough. It just shows these last two days have been good golf. We’ll continue. Whatever happens tomorrow happens, but I feel like my golf game is in a good place.”