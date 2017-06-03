Halep makes quick work of Kasatkina to book spot in fourth round

Third-seeded Simona Halep eased into the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-0, 7-5 win against Daria Kasatkina on Saturday.

Halep wrapped up the first set in 27 minutes and broke her Russian opponent’s serve six times.

“It’s nice to be in Paris in the fourth round,” Halep said on Court Suzanne Lenglen moments after her win.

She was asked to say a few words in French — and hesitated.

“I only say ‘Merci beaucoup‘ (Thank you very much) but I hope I can learn,” Halep said. “I like it a lot, but it’s tough to talk.”

The 25-year-old Romanian, runner-up here in 2014, was a doubt for the tournament with an ankle injury.

“Well now it’s pretty OK. I can run, I can slide everywhere. I can move pretty well,” Halep said. “I can say I’m strong on court.”

Halep, who has reached at least the quarterfinals at each of the four majors, next plays Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro.

On the same day, men’s world No. 1 Andy Murray defeated Juan Martin del Potro 7-6 (10-8), 7-5, 6-0 to reach the last 16.

Murray, the runner-up to Novak Djokovic in 2016, will face either John Isner of the United States or Russia’s Karen Khachanov for a place in the quarterfinals.

In an earlier women’s match, France’s Caroline Garcia beat Hsieh Su-wei to set up a fourth-round match against compatriot Alize Cornet.

Garcia, who is seeded 28th, won 6-4, 4-6, 9-7. She sealed the result on the first of two match points to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Both players had chances to serve for the match in an intriguing third set.

Hsieh of Taiwan upset seventh-seeded Johanna Konta in the opening round.

Earlier, Marin Cilic is through to the fourth round after swatting aside Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

The seventh-seeded Croat dropped his opening service game, and then won eight straight games to take complete control against Lopez.

The 35-year-old Lopez had beaten Cilic twice before on clay — his only wins against him — but never looked in contention on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Cilic took the second set when he broke Lopez to love and served out the match to win in 1 hour, 47 minutes.

“My return was working extremely well today,” said Cilic, who had eight aces.

The 2014 U.S. Open champion next faces South African Kevin Anderson, who ousted Britain’s Kyle Edmund in five sets.

Anderson, who made the French Open fourth round in 2013 and 2014, twice recovered from a set down to advance 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 in just under four hours.

Defeat for Edmund, born in Johannesburg like Anderson, means Britain has still never had more than one man in the last 16 at Roland Garros in the Open era.

Anderson missed this year’s Australian Open with a hip injury. His best Grand Slam performance was his run to the 2015 US Open quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, ninth-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland was eliminated, losing to Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-1 in the third round.

Radwanska had won seven of their eight previous matches, including the only one on clay — at the French Open nine years ago — but was never in contention this time.

Cornet’s only moment of trouble came from a difficult bounce of the ball as it flew under her racket at 30-15 in the final game.

She won the next point to set up a match point, but wasted it when her drop shot sank into the net.

Cornet punched the air with delight after sealing victory on her next chance with a clipped backhand at the net.

“You work all year for moments like this,” said Cornet, who was tearful in her interview on court. “I couldn’t dream of a better scenario. I feel so good on this center court.”