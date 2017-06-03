Seahawks take a pass on signing QB Kaepernick

Pete Carroll saw Colin Kaepernick’s rise as a starting quarterback firsthand and the Seattle Seahawks coach still believes Kaepernick is capable of being a starter.

It just won’t be in Seattle

Carroll had high praise for Kaepernick on Friday as the Seahawks wrapped up their first week of OTAs. The former 49ers quarterback was in Seattle last week to meet with the front office but left still unemployed.

While Seattle has seemed the most logical destination — from its style of offense to the outspokenness of its locker room — Kaepernick won’t be signing with the Seahawks at this time.

“Colin has been a fantastic football player and he’s going to continue to be. At this time, we didn’t do anything with it, but we know where he is and who he is, and we had a chance to understand him much more so,” Carrol said. “He’s a starter in this league. We have a starter, but he’s a starter in this league and I can’t imagine that somebody won’t give him a chance to play.”

Carroll wasn’t willing to speculate why Kaepernick remains unsigned after opting out of his contract in San Francisco and becoming a free agent.

“That’s not my issue, I don’t know,” Carroll said. “We brought him in here to check him out, and I think it was very productive for us to get to know him better. I had never really sat down and talked to the guy.”

Meantime, Seattle has been seeking a backup. Trevone Boykin was the backup to Russell Wilson last season, but it was a risky move as Wilson battled through ankle and knee injuries during the regular season and Boykin ran into off-field troubles in the offseason.