Rookie pitcher Blach, Span carry Giants past Phillies

Ty Blach looked like Madison Bumgarner out there.

The rookie left-hander tossed his first career shutout and became the first pitcher in eight years to walk three times as the San Francisco Giants routed the skidding Philadelphia Phillies 10-0 on Friday night.

Denard Span had five hits to lead the Giants’ offense. Making his eighth start for the injured Bumgarner, Blach (4-2) scattered seven hits, struck out four and didn’t walk a batter to win his fourth consecutive start.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “As a kid, you dream about pitching in a big league game and pitching a shutout. I executed well and felt fresh.”

Blach has thrown at least seven innings and allowed three runs or fewer in five straight starts.

“He’s stepped in and done a terrific job,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “He commanded the ball well.”

Eduardo Nunez added three hits and three RBIs for San Francisco, which snapped a three-game losing streak. The Giants had a season high in runs by the sixth inning and tied a season best with 15 hits.

“Good to see (Span) break out like that,” Bochy said.

Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff (0-6) gave up five runs — four earned — and six hits, walking five in 2⅔ innings, his shortest career outing.

Philadelphia (17-35) has lost five in a row and 26 of 32. The Phillies have the worst record in the majors.

Astros 7, Rangers 1

In Arlington, Texas, unbeaten lefty Dallas Keuchel earned his major league-leading ninth win, pitching six scoreless innings as Houston beat the Rangers after a long rain delay for its eighth straight victory.

Carlos Correa and George Springer each hit a three-run homer for the Astros (39-16), who have the best record and longest winning streak in the majors.

Correa’s homer came in the fifth off Texas ace Yu Darvish (5-4), winless in his last eight starts against Houston. Darvish lasted five innings, allowing seven hits and three runs. He walked one and struck out eight.

“I’ve got no excuses, to tell the truth,” Darvish said. “I felt really good. But when I had two strikes on them, they didn’t try to force swings and were fine with fouling away pitches. I had to throw a lot of pitches because of it.”

After the start was delayed 2 hours, 6 minutes, because of rain, Keuchel (9-0) struck out seven and walked two while limiting the Rangers to three hits.

The Astros’ Norichika Aoki went 0-for-2 against Darvish, but drew a walk in his final plate appearance.

Dodgers 2, Brewers 1 (12)

In Milwaukee, Cody Bellinger homered in the 12th inning off reliever Neftali Feliz (1-5), salvaging a win for Los Angeles on a night when ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw recorded his 2,000th strikeout.

The Dodgers had a franchise-record 26 strikeouts, handing the Brewers the dubious distinction of tying the major league mark for most whiffs in a game. Both teams combined for 42 strikeouts, a National League record.

Cubs 3, Cardinals 2

In Chicago, Jason Heyward hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and the Cubs snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory over St. Louis.

Tigers 15, White Sox 5

In Detroit, Miguel Cabrera had his 1,000th career extra-base hit, J.D. Martinez fell a single short of the cycle, and the Tigers pounded Chicago.

Cabrera and Martinez combined for five hits, all for extra bases, and six RBIs in eight at-bats.

Twins 11, Angels 5

In Anaheim, Joe Mauer, Robbie Grossman and Max Kepler each hit a two-run homer to power Minnesota.

Nationals 13, Athletics 3

In Oakland, Daniel Murphy and Brian Goodwin each had four hits, including a home run, and Stephen Strasburg pitched seven strong innings as Washington trounced Oakland.

Reds 3, Braves 2 (10)

In Cincinnati, Eugenio Suarez scored the tying run in the ninth on Jim Johnson’s wild pitch, and Devin Mesoraco led off the 10th with a homer, rallying the Reds past Atlanta.

Marlins 7, Diamondbacks 5

In Miami, Giancarlo Stanton matched a career high by scoring three times, and his 15th home run of the season put the hosts ahead for good as the Marlins topped Arizona.

Miami pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki struck out in the eighth.

Pirates 12, Mets 7

In New York, Elias Diaz hit his first major league homer and drove in six runs as a late addition to the lineup, lifting Pittsburgh over the Mets.

Orioles 3, Red Sox 2

In Baltimore, Seth Smith and Manny Machado hit first-inning home runs off Rick Porcello to back a redemptive pitching performance by Alec Asher and help the Orioles edge Boston.

Blue Jays 7, Yankees 5

In Toronto, Josh Donaldson hit two solo home runs, Francisco Liriano won in his return from the disabled list and the Blue Jays topped New York.

Royals 4, Indians 0

In Kansas City, Jason Vargas tossed his first shutout in nearly three years, outdueling Royals nemesis Josh Tomlin and sending Kansas City past Cleveland.

Padres 8, Rockies 5

In San Diego, Austin Hedges, Yangervis Solarte and Wil Myers homered, leading the Padres past Colorado for their season-high fifth straight win.

Mariners 12, Rays 4

In Seattle, Danny Valencia hit a three-run homer and tied a career high with five RBIs, Taylor Motter connected for a first-inning grand slam and the hosts routed Tampa Bay.