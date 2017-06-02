Dragons youngster Ogasawara handcuffs Eagles for five innings

Shinnosuke Ogasawara threw five shutout innings to earn his first win of the year as the Chunichi Dragons beat the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles 6-3 on Friday, with Alex Guerrero hitting his sixth home run in four interleague games.

Ogasawara (1-1), who was 2-6 as a rookie last season, held the strong Rakuten batting order to two hits and three walks. The lefty struck out seven before he got the hook after a 110-pitch effort, with his team leading 1-0.

“I was hanging in there trying not to give them the first run,” the 19-year-old said after earning his first win at Nagoya Dome. “This feels awesome. I’m happy to hear so much congratulating words and hopefully I can pitch even better next time.

“I threw a lot of pitches and also needed help from the relievers after me. I find things to work on every time I pitch…”

Guerrero tripled off Rakuten’s Yuri Furukawa (0-1) before Ryosuke Hirata’s RBI double broke the ice. Furukawa allowed a run over five inning on three hits and three walks, fanning two in a 75-pitch outing.

Chunichi veteran Masahiro Araki singled in two runs off Eagles reliever Kenji Tomura in the seventh for his 1,999th career hit.

Guerrero belted a solo shot to open the eighth off Shu Sugahara for his 15th round-tripper of the season. The right-hander threw two wild pitches to hand the Dragons two more runs.

Three relievers, including veteran Hitoki Iwase, blanked the Eagles through the eighth inning. Rakuten finally scored in the ninth on Hiroaki Shimauchi’s three-run shot, but the comeback came a little too late as its five-game winning streak ended.

Fighters 4, Tigers 2

At Koshien Stadium, Takuya Nakashima squeezed in the game-tying run before Go Matsumoto belted a two-run double off Hanshin closer Rafael Dolis (0-3) in the ninth as Hokkaido Nippon Ham rallied for the victory.

Lions 3, Swallows 2

At Tokyo’s Jingu Stadium, Seibu tied the game on a passed ball from Tokyo Yakult catcher Yuhei Nakamura in the seventh before pinch runner Daichi Mizuguchi scored the go-ahead run on a groundout.

Yusei Kikuchi (6-2) allowed two runs over six innings to pick up the win.

The Swallows are are still without a win in four interleague games.

Hawks 6, BayStars 4

At Yokohama Stadium, Yuki Yanagita and Alfredo Despaigne both doubled in a run off Yokohama starter Phil Klein (2-3) as Fukuoka SoftBank grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Rick van den Hurk allowed four runs over six innings to earn the win, fanning 10, while the BayStars lost their fourth straight.

Buffaloes 6, Giants 5 (11)

At Tokyo Dome, Ryoichi Adachi, who had three doubles, went deep to break the tie in the 11th off Nobutaka Imamura (0-1) and Kengo Takeda singled in another as Orix won its fifth straight.

Yomiuri’s Scott Mathieson allowed three runs in the ninth to relinquish his team’s lead as the Giants lost eight straight for the first time in 11 years.

Marines 5, Carp 4 (12)

At Hiroshima’s Mazda Stadium, Hiroshima scored four runs to tie the game in the fifth after a solo shot from Brad Eldred and a three-run homer from Kosuke Tanaka, but Chiba Lotte pinch hitter Matt Duffy hit an RBI double off Ryan Brasier (2-1) in the 12th for the decisive run.