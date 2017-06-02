Nadal overwhelms Basilashvili in third round
Rafael Nadal serves to Nikoloz Basilashvili during their third-round match at the French Open on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

/

Nadal overwhelms Basilashvili in third round

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – Rafael Nadal took another step closer to a 10th French Open with a ruthless 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 demolition of Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili in the third round on Friday.

Fourth seed Nadal coasted to the most one-sided win of his Roland Garros career as his 63rd-ranked opponent, playing his first match on Philippe Chatrier Court, was struck down by stagefright.

It was the 100th best-of-five set match on clay that Nadal had played in his career.

His record now stands at 98-2 with his only two losses coming at Roland Garros.

“Perfection? I don’t know about that,” said Nadal.

Basilashvili, 25, hit just five winners and committed 34 unforced errors in his 90-minute horror show.

Nadal, who turns 31 on Saturday, will meet fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the quarterfinals.

Canadian fifth seed Milos Raonic also advanced to the last 16 when veteran Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez retired through injury in the second set.

Raonic was leading 6-1, 1-0 when 153rd-ranked Garcia-Lopez quit after just 28 minutes of their third round encounter.

The world No. 6 will meet either Grigor Dimitrov or Pablo Carreno Busta for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Belgian 10th seed David Goffin quit his third-round match after suffering an ankle injury when he got caught up in court covers.

Goffin was leading Argentina’s Horacio Zeballos 5-4 when he chased down the ball towards the back of the Suzanne Lenglen court.

However, his right foot got horribly jammed beneath the rolled-up covers before he tumbled into the wall and a linesman’s chair.

Goffin, 26, was helped from the court by two officials and retired in the locker room.

Zeballos, the world No. 65, has now reached the last 16 of a Slam for the first time where he will play either Austrian sixth seed Dominic Thiem or Steve Johnson, the 25th-seeded American.

On the women’s side, defending champion and fourth seed Garbine Muguruza reached the fourth round with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Kazakh 27th seed Yulia Putintseva.

Spanish 23-year-old Muguruza will face either French 13th seed Kiki Mladenovic or unseeded Shelby Rogers of the United States for a place in the quarterfinals.

Muguruza’s match on Friday featured 11 breaks of serve in the 20 games played.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Rafael Nadal serves to Nikoloz Basilashvili during their third-round match at the French Open on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,