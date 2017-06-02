Urawa Reds ban five fans

Urawa Reds on Friday indefinitely banned one supporter and handed limited bans to four others following incidents at the April 30 game away to Omiya Ardija.

The heaviest sentence was handed to a supporter who threw a flag onto the pitch and peeled off the cover from a pitchside fence after Urawa lost the Saitama derby 1-0 at NACK 5 Stadium.

A second fan, with a previous offense to his name, has been banned from attending any Urawa game for the remainder of the season after he was caught kicking the fence. The three other offenders have been banned until September.

“We offer sincere apologies to those who were attending the game on the day, organizers of the game Omiya Ardija and many others who were affected,” Urawa said in a statement.