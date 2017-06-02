Nishikori cruises past Chardy, into third round

Kei Nishikori overcame some late resistance from Frenchman Jeremy Chardy to advance to the third round at the French Open on Thursday for the third straight year.

The eighth-seeded Nishikori nearly allowed Chardy back into the match before sealing victory in the tie break to close out the 6-3, 6-0, 7-6 (7-5) win in 1 hour, 57 minutes on Court 1.

Nishikori, ranked ninth in the world, is Japan’s lone remaining player in either singles draw following the exits of Taro Daniel and Kurumi Nara on Wednesday.

Chardy, ranked 74th in the world, broke Nishikori’s serve to open the match, but he would never lead again, as the Shimane native broke back and eventually pulled away.

After Nishikori took a 3-0 lead in the third set, he called for a medical timeout, during which he had his right shoulder massaged. Chardy won the next two games and forced a tiebreak.

Despite the specter of injury, it was a satisfying win following his error-prone first-round match.

“What was different was that I was able to go on the attack,” said Nishikori, whose forehand had lacked its usual accuracy in his first match.

“I have many things to address. It wasn’t good that I allowed him to rally after leading 3-0 in the third set, but otherwise it was perfect.”

Docked a point for smashing rackets, 18th-seeded Nick Kyrgios went from a set and a break up in the second round to a swift loss, ceding 16 of the last 19 games while being beaten 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 by Kevin Anderson.

Kyrgios’ uneven attitude during matches can derail him at a moment’s notice. That happened Thursday, and it was noticed by Anderson — a 31-year-old South African ranked 56th and only once a quarterfinalist in 31 appearances at Grand Slam tournaments.

Other seeded players lost on Day 5 of the clay-court major, when No. 1 Andy Murray and No. 3 Stan Wawrinka moved into the third round.

Those exiting included No. 12 Madison Keys — bothered by her surgically repaired left wrist, the American was eliminated by 290th-ranked qualifier Petra Martic of Croatia 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 — No. 20 Barbora Strycova and No. 29 Ana Konjuh among the women, and 2010 Wimbledon runner-up Tomas Berdych and 2013 French Open runner-up David Ferrer among the men.

None, though, departed quite as destructively as Kyrgios, who has proven capable of beating stars such as Federer and Nadal, but also been prone to fits of pique, not to mention losses before the fourth round at six of the past seven Grand Slam tournaments.

After taking the opening set and leading 4-2 in the second Thursday, Kyrgios fell apart.

Down 5-4 and serving, he smacked a 219-kph ace — one of his many skills — to get within a point of 5-5. But then a poor drop shot hit his side of the net tape. Next came a double-fault that gave Anderson a set point and prompted Kyrgios to spike his racket, which got mangled and bounced so far it landed at the feet of a line judge behind the baseline.

That drew a warning from the chair umpire for racket abuse. But Kyrgios was hardly done. After gifting Anderson the set with a second consecutive double fault, Kyrgios trudged to the sideline, head bowed, sat down and proceeded to whack his racket six times against a metal box. The loud reverberations caused Anderson to turn to his right and check out what was going on — and drew a point penalty, assessed at the beginning of the third set.

“I don’t know if that’s the best role model you want,” Kyrgios acknowledged with a smile, after being told by a reporter that a boy sitting in the front row at Court 3 was following this display from close-up. “But, I mean, I’m not trying to show anybody, really, my frustration. I just do it for myself.”

Juan Martin del Potro quickly went from fierce competitor to friendly consoler at the French Open, showing deep reserves of compassion for an opponent who had to stop playing their second-round match because of a knee injury.

Del Potro’s own career has been a series of stops and starts because of a series of wrist operations since he won the 2009 U.S. Open. The 29th-seeded Argentine said that helped him empathize with the plight of Nicolas Almagro, who dropped to the clay court, bawling, early in the third set Thursday.

“I hope he’s feeling better. I know how sad (he) could feel . . . after an injury, because I had a lot,” del Potro said. “I wish all the best to him.”

Almagro was taken to a hospital, an International Tennis Federation spokesman said.

There were unusual scenes out on Court 2, where Almagro, a 31-year-old Spaniard, had his left leg treated and taped by a trainer.

At 1-1 in the third set — del Potro took the first, then lost the second — there was the startling way Almagro paused at the baseline, placed his hands on his knees and shook his head, then fell backward onto the court. He caked his blue shirt with rust-colored clay.

While Almagro was down, 198-cm del Potro climbed over the net and walked over to check on someone he’s known since they were teenagers in the junior ranks. Del Potro leaned over to talk to Almagro, patting him on the chest.

“I just do what my heart feels,” del Potro said.

Once Almagro eventually rose, they met for a lengthy hug. And then, after Almagro ambled over and rested on a sideline seat, del Potro plopped himself right beside his pal and tousled his hair as they chatted.

He said he told Almagro to think about his family and his baby.

“He was in agony. It was tough,” del Potro said. “I told him that tennis is important, but health matters more than tennis in this case.”