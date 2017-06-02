Greinke does it all as D-Backs edge Marlins

Zack Greinke had a good night on the mound, at the plate and covering first base.

Greinke pitched seven innings, singled for his second hit of the year and finished a pivotal 3-6-1 double play, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks rally to snap the Miami Marlins’ four-game winning streak by beating them 3-2 Thursday.

Greinke fell behind 2-0 in the third, and with two on and one out in the fourth, he helped turn an inning-ending double play , taking a relay throw from shortstop Nick Ahmed to keep the score close.

“I was kind of worried I wasn’t going to be able to catch it because I had a bad jump getting over there, but I made the play,” Greinke said. “That was big. That kept us in the game (for) good.”

Greinke (7-3) allowed two runs — one earned — and moved into a tie for the NL lead in victories. He improved to 5-0 in nine games against the Marlins.

“I’ll take that,” he said. “Their team is pretty good right now. Some years it hasn’t been the best team.”

Miami said there was no shame in losing to the three-time All-Star.

“Zack Greinke is tremendous,” Miami left-hander Jeff Locke said. “The little that he does give you, you really have to take advantage of it, because that guy stays out there and does his job as good as anyone in baseball.”

Archie Bradley struck out Marcell Ozuna with two on to end the eighth. Fernando Rodney completed a five-hitter by pitching a perfect ninth for his 14th save.

Rodney blew a save in Wednesday’s 14-inning win at Pittsburgh, and manager Torey Lovullo said the marathon may have had a lingering effect.

“There were some things that made me think we were a little hung over from yesterday’s long game,” Lovullo said, “but we came through when we needed to.”

The comeback win was the 19th for Arizona, which is 10-5 in one-run games. The Diamondbacks won for the 13th time in the past 17 games.

Arizona center fielder Gregor Blanco left the game in the fourth inning with a jammed left thumb . He’ll be re-evaluated Friday, and his status is day to day.

Greinke was 1-for-25 this year before he singled in the sixth and scored the Diamondbacks’ first run.

“One hit — it’s too early to start feeling too good,” he said.

Ahmed had three of Arizona’s six hits, including a two-run single in the eighth to put the Diamondbacks ahead.

Locke allowed one run in 5⅔ innings in his season debut for Miami.

“I felt like a little kid,” Locke said. “For the most part, it went just the way I’d like it to go.”

The Miami bullpen couldn’t hold the lead. It was 2-1 when Kyle Barraclough (1-1) walked the first two batters in the eighth. The right-hander has given up 21 walks in 22⅓ innings this season.

Following a sacrifice, Ahmed singled off Brad Ziegler.

Giancarlo Stanton’s two-out RBI single in the third helped give the Marlins a 2-0 lead. The RBI was the 578th for Stanton, tying him with Mike Lowell for the franchise record.

Cardinals 2, Dodgers 0

In St. Louis, Adam Wainwright hit a two-run homer off Brandon McCarthy and pitched six innings of four-hit ball, leading the Cardinals over Los Angeles for a four-game split.

Wainwright (6-3) struck out six and walked two, pitching out of two-on, one-out jams in the fourth and fifth, and extending his scoreless streak to 16⅓ innings. Matt Bowman, Trevor Rosenthal and Oh Seung-hwan pitched an inning each to complete a five-hitter. Oh threw a one-hit ninth for his 13th save in 15 chances.

Orioles 7, Red Sox 5

In Baltimore, Wade Miley allowed one run in seven innings, Mark Trumbo hit the first of Baltimore’s four home runs off Eduardo Rodriguez and the Orioles beat Boston.

Chris Davis and Adam Jones went deep for a second straight night and Jonathan Schoop capped the outburst with a three-run drive in the sixth that made it 7-1.

Yankees 12, Blue Jays 2

In Toronto, CC Sabathia won his fourth consecutive start, Aaron Hicks had a career-high six RBIs and Gary Sanchez homered twice to lead New York over the Blue Jays.

Sabathia (6-2) allowed one run and five hits in 6⅓ innings, struck out seven and walked none. He has won four straight starts for the first time since April and May 2012.

Brett Gardner his 999th and 1,000th hits for the Yankees, who reopened a three-game lead in the AL East.

Rockies 6, Mariners 3

In Seattle, Mark Reynolds and Nolan Arenado homered to back Kyle Freeland, and Colorado stopped a three-game losing streak.

The Rockies closed out four straight games against the Mariners in interleague play by jumping on Yovani Gallardo (2-6) with four runs in the second inning. Reynolds provided the big blow with a two-run homer to deep left-center field, his 14th this season. Arenado led off the third inning with his 13th home run, and the Rockies stopped Seattle’s four-game winning streak.

Indians 8, Athletics 0

In Cleveland, Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2, and the Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat Oakland.

Kluber (4-2) had been sidelined with a strained lower back, an injury that kept Cleveland’s ace sidelined for a month. Despite the long layoff, however, Kluber looked like his dominant self, allowing just two hits and recording his 26th career double-digit strikeout game.

Brewers 2, Mets 1

In New York, Chase Anderson pitched seven shutout innings and Milwaukee benefited — temporarily, anyway — when a Brewers bat boy bumped into Mets infielder Wilmer Flores on a foul popup in a victory over the hosts.

NL Central-leading Milwaukee won the last two at Citi Field to salvage a four-game split.

Anderson (4-1) gave up three hits, walked one and struck out seven. In his previous start, he took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning to beat Arizona.

Zack Wheeler (3-3) allowed two runs and 10 hits in 6⅓ innings. He walked one and struck out six.

Twins 4, Angels 2

In Anaheim, Minnesota turned its first triple play in 11 years and then rallied in the ninth inning on Jason Castro’s two-run single.

The Twins overcame two solo home runs from Los Angeles’ Kole Calhoun, while keeping Albert Pujols stuck at career home-run No.599. Pujols had one single in four at-bats. Miguel Sano homered in the second inning for Minnesota.