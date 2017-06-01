Gamba to part ways with injured Patric

Gamba Osaka forward Patric will leave the club at the end of the month because the injured marksman’s contract won’t be renewed, the team announced on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, who scored 23 goals in 71 league games since 2014 for Gamba, was ruled out for eight months last October when he injured his right anterior cruciate ligament and also suffered lateral meniscus damage.

The Brazilian, on-loan from Atletico Goianiense, has also had spells with Kawasaki Frontale and Ventforet Kofu. He scored in both the 2014 League Cup and Emperor’s Cup finals as Gamba secured a domestic treble that year.

With 30 goals in 95 J1 games, Patric also netted both of Gamba’s goals in the 2015 Emperor’s Cup final when it defended its crown with a 2-1 win over Urawa Reds.

“I thank all the supporters who cheered me on till this day. I was really happy at Gamba,” he said in a statement released by the club. “I could win titles, which was my goal. It’s sad to be leaving the club but (that’s) something that can happen in a soccer career.”