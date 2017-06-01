Nagoya Basho to begin earlier in 2020 to avoid scheduling clash with Tokyo Olympics

The Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament will start a week earlier than normal in 2020 to avoid a scheduling clash with the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Japan Sumo Association announced its grand tournament schedules for 2019 and 2020 on Thursday. The 15-day Nagoya tourney, which will finish on July 21, 2019, will conclude on July 19, 2020, five days before the Olympics kick off in Tokyo.

“It’s better not to have them overlap from a business standpoint,” JSA chairman Hakkaku said. “All of Japan will be doing its part.”

The JSA said further changes to the schedule might be necessitated for tourneys at Ryogoku Kokugikan, where construction will be necessary due to its hosting the Olympic boxing tournament.