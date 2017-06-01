Sunwolves’ Quirk joins Canon

The Canon Eagles have signed Sunwolves co-captain Ed Quirk for the new Top League season starting in August, the side announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old Australian, who played for the Reds between 2010 and 2015, is predominantly a flanker and has a total of 54 Super Rugby caps.

The NTT Communications Shining Arcs added Hong Kong sevens representative Max Woodward the same day, while Hikaru Tamura — the younger brother of Japan international Yu, who signed for Canon from NEC Green Rockets in March — joined last-season’s league and cup winners Suntory Sungoliath from the Toshiba Brave Lupus.