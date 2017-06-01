Hirano, Ishikawa reach third round at worlds

Miu Hirano and Kasumi Ishikawa were victorious on the third day of action at the World Table Tennis Championships Wednesday, making it five out of five Japanese to advance to the third round of the women’s singles.

World No. 8 Hirano defeated Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand 4-0 and world No. 6 Ishikawa eliminated Yana Noskova of Russia 4-0 in the second round held at Messe Dusseldorf, joining Mima Ito, Hitomi Sato and Miyu Kato for Thursday’s round of 32.

In the first round of the men’s singles, 11th-ranked Koki Niwa claimed a convincing 4-0 victory over Austria’s Andreas Levenko.

The women’s singles final is scheduled for Sunday, and the men’s singles final the following day.