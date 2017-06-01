Reds to file protest over Jeju’s conduct

The Urawa Reds plan to file a protest to the Asian Football Confederation over Jeju United players’ aggressive behavior in a post-match brawl at Saitama Stadium, the J. League team said on Thursday.

The Reds claimed a 3-0 extra-time victory over Jeju Wednesday night to qualify for the Asian Champions League quarterfinals, but the game was overshadowed by a late brawl that involved not only players from both sides but staff and officials.

A Jeju substitute charged off the bench to elbow Reds captain Yuki Abe in the head to spark the on-pitch fight in the dying second, and Jeju received two red cards for violent conduct.