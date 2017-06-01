Carreno Busta eliminates Daniel in second round

Taro Daniel bowed out of the French Open after a 7-5, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 defeat Wednesday to Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in the second round of the men’s singles.

The 24-year-old Daniel, currently ranked 102nd in the world, got off to a strong start by breaking Carreno Busta’s serve first in the first and second sets, but allowed the 20th seed to break back in the eighth game of both sets to turn the tide his way.

“My opponent played even better in threatening situations and raised his game a notch rather than making mistakes. I realized that’s the difference between myself and top-level players,” said Daniel of the world No. 21.

“It’s a confidence boost (to have won one set). If I play it sure and safe I’ll get there one day. I’m not going to rush. There’s no shortcut for a player like me.”

Daniel was looking to advance to the round of 32 in a Grand Slam event for the first time in his career.

Also in men’s action, No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia and No. 4 seed Rafael Nadal of Spain secured spots in the third round.

In the first round of the women’s doubles, the Japan-Poland duo of Nao Hibino and Alicja Rosolska overcame a horrendous opening set in a 0-6, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (12-10) victory over Jelena Jankovic of Serbia and Coco Vandeweghe of the United States.

“It’s always awkward at first when we haven’t played together in a while, but from the next match we’ll go all-out from the beginning,” Hibino said.

In another first-round match, Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato defeated the all-U.S. pair of Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend 7-5, 6-3. Hozumi and Kato became the first Japanese pair to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open in January.

Kurumi Nara, who lost to Venus Williams in the second round of the women’s singles, paired up with compatriot Risa Ozaki but lost 6-2, 6-3 to the Slovakia-Taiwan team of Jana Cepelova and Su-Wei Hsieh in their opening doubles match.

Venus shook off a slow start to ease into the third round with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Nara.

As expected, Nadal and Djokovic stormed into the last 32, while women’s defending champion Garbine Muguruza survived a second-round scare.

Nadal outclassed Dutchman Robin Haase 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 on Court Philippe Chatrier to continue his quest for a 10th Roland Garros triumph.

“I was more or less under control during the whole match, so I’m very happy. Winning in straight sets is always good news,” said Nadal. “I think I did a lot of things well this afternoon.”

The Spaniard will face Nikoloz Basilashvili for a place in round four after the Georgian matched his best ever run at a Grand Slam.

Defending champion Djokovic battered Portugal’s Joao Sousa 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 to make it four wins in as many meetings with the world No. 59.

The second seed plays Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman for a place in the last 16.

Sixth seed Dominic Thiem charged into round three with a routine win over Simone Bolelli, sweeping the Italian aside 7-5, 6-1, 6-3.

The Austrian, who is the only player to defeat Nadal on clay this season, will meet American 25th seed Steve Johnson next as he looks to build on last year’s run to the semifinals.

Milos Raonic, Grigor Dimitrov and David Goffin sailed through, but French hopes suffered a huge blow as 12th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga crashed out to Renzo Olivo in his opening match.

Serving to stay in the contest when darkness halted their match on Tuesday, Tsonga was broken immediately when play resumed as the Argentine world No. 91 wrapped up a 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4 win.

Reigning champion Muguruza survived another tough examination from 53rd-ranked Anett Kontaveit, who beat the Spaniard in Stuttgart last month.

Muguruza has endured a difficult 2017 and again found herself in trouble after falling a set and a break behind against the Estonian.

But the fourth seed recovered to claw out a 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-2 win and book a third-round clash with Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

American qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands halted Petra Kvitova’s comeback, defeating the popular Czech 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5) in her first tournament since a horrifying knife attack in December.

“I’m disappointed, for sure. I came here to win the matches,” said Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion.

“But I really fought. I mean, after the match, I didn’t feel that bad as normally I probably do.

“I’m still happy I’m here and playing. The fairy tale ended. Now, in upcoming weeks, I think it will be business as usual.”