Astros slug six home runs in rout of Twins

Carlos Correa stood slack-jawed in the dugout as George Springer rounded the bases a second time Wednesday.

Correa was unable to comprehend the force Springer must have needed to send the second-longest homer in the majors this season into the concourse above the second deck at spacious Target Field.

The Minnesota Twins were just as stunned by the power the Astros unleashed throughout the series.

Springer reached base in all six plate appearances and hit two of Houston’s season-high six home runs to lead the Astros to their seventh straight victory, 17-6 over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

“I was in shock,” Correa said of Springer’s second homer, a 144.1-meter moon shot that trails only a 146.6-meter blast from Arizona’s Jake Lamb this season. “I’ve never seen a ball hit that hard before live in my life. It was not really where it landed, it was just the way it sounded the way it came off the bat. It just skyrocketed off the bat.”

Correa, Alex Bregman, Evan Gattis and Marwin Gonzalez also went deep for the Astros, who scored 40 runs in the three-game sweep to set a franchise record. They had 19 hits on Wednesday and 37 in the series.

Brian Dozier, Eddie Rosario and Jason Castro homered for the Twins, who have lost four straight. Hector Santiago (4-5) gave up six runs on eight hits and walked three in six innings, three days after he was an emergency fill-in during the 15th inning of a loss to Tampa Bay.

“We got embarrassed in a few ways this series,” Dozier said.

Springer hit a solo shot in the fifth and his blast in the seventh started a six-run eruption that put the game out of reach.

“That’s all I got. That’s about all I can hit it,” said Springer, who has 13 homers this season after his fifth career multihomer game. “I’m just happy to help us there. They had just scored three, so I’ll take it.”

Gattis had four hits and three RBIs and Correa had three hits and three RBIs for the Astros (38-22).

The Twins put three runs on the board in the sixth on homers by Rosario and Castro to pull within 6-5, but the bullpen fallen faltered badly once again.

“I think we’re in a good position right now, but I’m not going to get comfortable,” Correa said. “We’re going have to try for more. We’re going to try to be 30 games over .500 if we can.”

Astros right fielder Norichika Aoki went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base to close within six hits of 2,000 in the majors and Japan.

“It was a good day for me overall. I tried changing where I stand in the batter’s box,” said Aoki. “When your team produces this many hits, you start feeling like one hit is nothing.”

Orioles 10, Yankees 4

In Baltimore, Masahiro Tanaka failed to post a win for the fourth time in as many starts as the Orioles defeated New York in the series finale.

Tanaka (5-5), whose last win came on May 8 against the Cincinnati Reds, struggled with his control and gave up seven runs and nine hits while striking out four and walking two in 5⅔ innings of work at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

“I wasn’t able to throw first-pitch strikes and I was inconsistent today,” Tanaka said.

“I was thinking of how to pull myself together as I pitched. My poor pitches were all going down the middle of the strike zone and that’s what led to all those wasted runs.”

Tanaka struck out Manny Machado in the third inning to become the eighth Japanese major leaguer to record 500 strikeouts, but only after allowing Adam Jones to ignite a four-run frame with an RBI double.

With two outs in the fourth, Tanaka surrendered a three-run homer to Jones that made it 7-1, and the Orioles never looked back.

Orioles starter Kevin Gausman (3-4) earned the win.

Marlins 10, Phillies 2

In Miami, Ichiro Suzuki went 1-for-3 with a walk as the Marlins maintained an early lead to beat Philadelphia for their fourth win in as many games.

Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna, who approached Ichiro after batting practice and borrowed one of his bats to use in the game, went 3-for-5 with three RBIs.

“To me it’s unimaginable that anyone would do what he did. I would never want to hold someone else’s bat,” Ichiro said of his teammate who hit a two-run homer in the first. “I wish I were that insensitive. I guess I should be glad he did well.”

Padres 2, Cubs 1

In San Diego, rookie Franchy Cordero tripled in the eighth and scored on Yangervis Solarte’s fielder’s choice and San Diego handed Chicago its season-high sixth straight loss.

Luis Perdomo and two relievers combined to hold the struggling Cubs to three hits. The rebuilding Padres won their season-high fourth straight game and swept Chicago for the first time since Aug. 6-8, 2012.

The defending World Series champions, who were swept at the Dodgers last weekend, finished their first winless trip of at least six games since Aug. 3-8, 2012, when they also lost three at Los Angeles and three at San Diego.

Cordero, who made his big league debut on Saturday, tripled to right-center off Koji Uehara (1-3) leading off the eighth. Solarte hit a grounder to second baseman Ian Happ, whose throw home wasn’t in time to get Cordero.

Uehara pitched one inning, allowing one run and one hit. He walked one and struck out two.

Brad Hand (1-3) worked a perfect eighth for the win and Brandon Maurer pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Cardinals 2, Dodgers 1

In St. Louis, Dexter Fowler hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning to back Carlos Martinez and give the hosts a victory over Los Angeles.

Martinez (4-4) allowed one run and four hits while striking out nine as he pitched eight innings to help St. Louis snap a three-game losing streak.

Ross Stripling (0-3) lost for the first time since April 26 as he allowed Fowler’s seventh home run of the season, a 131-meter shot to right-center field. The Dodgers had their six-game winning streak end.

Oh Seung-hwan pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save in 14 chances.

Diamondbacks 6, Pirates 5 (14)

In Pittsburgh, Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and Arizona outlasted the Pirates in a game that took more than 4½ hours to play — plus a 93-minute rain delay.

Paul Goldschmidt and Nick Ahmed homered for the Diamondbacks, who led in the ninth and 11th before finally putting away Pittsburgh.

T.J. McFarland (3-0) tossed three hitless innings for the win.

Ahmed hit a solo shot in the 11th but Jordy Mercer tied the score in the bottom half with a home run of his own as steady showers began to fall. The game was delayed by rain after the 11th inning for 1 hour, 33 minutes.

David Peralta singled off Jhan Marinez (0-3) to start the 14th and advanced to second on Goldschmidt’s groundout. Jake Lamb was intentionally walked, and Peralta scored when Owings singled to right field.

Marinez, the last man in the Pirates’ bullpen, worked three innings.

Blue Jays 5, Reds 4

In Toronto, Devon Travis hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the seventh inning, Luke Maile also hit a two-run home run, and the Blue Jays beat Cincinnati to complete a three-game sweep.

Jason Grilli (2-4) pitched one inning for the victory as Toronto won for the eighth time in nine games and finished May at 18-10. The Blue Jays hit 49 home runs in May, going deep in 18 of their final 20 games.

Joe Smith worked the eighth and Roberto Osuna survived a shaky ninth for his 11th save. Scott Schebler homered on Osuna’s first pitch, his NL-leading 16th. A single, Ryan Goins’ fielding error, and a stolen base gave the Reds runners at second and third with one out, but Osuna preserved the win by striking out Billy Hamilton and Zack Cozart.

Travis, whose 13-game hitting streak ended Tuesday, snapped an 0-for-6 slump by connecting off Wandy Peralta (2-1).

Brewers 7, Mets 1

In New York, Eric Thames hit his first home run in three weeks, Keon Broxton also went deep against an ineffective Jacob deGrom, and Milwaukee beat the Mets for just its third win in 10 games.

Released by New York following a 50-game minor league drug suspension in 2009, Junior Guerra (1-0) defeated the Mets for the first time. He allowed four hits in six scoreless innings, struck out four and walked three, baffling batters with his splitter.

In his previous outing, deGrom (4-2) threw 118 pitches and became the first New York starter this year to reach the ninth inning. Against the Brewers, he allowed seven runs, eight hits and five walks in four innings, raising his ERA from 3.23 to 3.97. The right-hander has given up multiple homers in four starts, double his 2016 total.

Athletics 3, Indians 1

In Cleveland, Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated the Indians.

Manaea (4-3) retired the first 10 hitters before Francisco Lindor homered with one out in the fourth. He gave up singles to Daniel Robertson and Edwin Encarnacion, along with a walk to Jose Ramirez.

Pinder, the Athletics’ No. 9 hitter, hit a solo homer in the third and broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run shot in the fifth.

Mike Clevinger (2-2) gave up both home runs.

Trevor Plouffe drew a leadoff walk in the fifth before Pinder hit a 2-2 pitch into the bleachers in left field to cap the first multi-homer game of his career.

Santiago Casilla worked the ninth for his eighth save.

Nationals 3, Giants 1

In San Francisco, Max Scherzer struck out 11 and held the Giants to five hits as Washington completed a three-game sweep.

Ryan Zimmerman hit his 15th homer, a three-run shot off Matt Cain (3-4) in the first inning that stood up as Scherzer (6-3) went the distance for the first time this season.

The Nationals played without slugger Bryce Harper, who began serving a three-game suspension for his role in Monday’s bench-clearing brawl between the teams. Harper initially was suspended four games but had the penalty reduced and agreed to drop his appeal.

Scherzer retired 10 straight to begin the game. He didn’t walk a batter for the second time this season on the way to his seventh career complete game.

Cain lost his third straight.

Red Sox 4, White Sox 1

In Chicago, Pablo Sandoval hit a tiebreaking single in Boston’s four-run sixth inning and Drew Pomeranz struck out eight in his second straight win, helping the Red Sox beat the White Sox.

Sandoval went 3-for-4 in his first game since he was activated from the disabled list Tuesday after being sidelined by a sprained right knee. It was an encouraging sign for Boston, in need of some help at the plate with Dustin Pedroia on the DL due to a sprained left wrist.

Chicago wasted five scoreless innings from Mike Pelfrey in its second consecutive loss after winning four of five.

Anthony Swarzak (2-1) replaced Pelfrey, and the Red Sox jumped all over him. Christian Vazquez hit a two-run double to make it 4-1.

Pomeranz (5-3) allowed one run and seven hits in a season-high seven innings. Craig Kimbrel struck out the side for his 15th save in 16 chances, finishing Boston’s eighth win in 10 games.

Rays 7, Rangers 5 (10)

In Arlington, Texas, Logan Morrison and Derek Norris homered in a three-run 10th inning to cap a late Tampa Bay comeback against the Rangers.

Kevin Kiermaier tied the score with two outs in the ninth with a first-pitch homer off closer Matt Bush. The 10th-inning drives came off Sam Dyson (1-6), who began the season as the Texas closer.

Stephen Souza Jr. hit a two-run homer in the second, his fifth in eight games. It came off Austin Bibens-Dirkx, who made his first major league start at age 32 following 12 seasons in the minors.

Austin Pruitt (4-1), just recalled from Triple-A Durham, earned the win with two hitless innings. Alex Colome gave up a run but got his 15th save.

Elvis Andrus had three hits and two RBIs for Texas.

Tigers 6, Royals 5

In Kansas City, J.D. Martinez and Justin Upton each hit a two-run double with two outs in the third inning, and Detroit held off the Royals.

Kansas City starter Ian Kennedy (0-5) walked the bases loaded before giving up the doubles on consecutive pitches.

Victor Martinez and Alex Avila homered for the Tigers, who completed a 4-7 road trip.

Kennedy was pulled after allowing five runs in three innings. He is 0-7 in 13 starts since he last won on Sept. 11.

Warwick Saupold (1-0) tossed three scoreless innings in relief, and Justin Wilson closed for his fifth save.

Angels 2, Braves 1

In Anaheim, Eric Young Jr. made his first home run of the season a timely one, hitting a solo shot in the eighth inning to lift Los Angeles over Atlanta.

Angels slugger Albert Pujols remained at 599 home runs. He had one single in four at-bats.

Matt Kemp hit his 250th career homer for the Braves.

Young, called up Monday to replace injured star Mike Trout, connected off reliever Arodys Vizcaino (1-1), who had made 12 consecutive scoreless appearances.

Blake Parker (1-2) worked one inning, and Bud Norris got two outs for his 10th save.

Mariners 5, Rockies 0

In Seattle, James Paxton and three relievers combined on a four-hitter as the Mariners blanked Colorado.

Paxton (4-0), activated from the disabled list before the game, retired 16 of his first 17 batters, allowing only a two-out infield single in the third inning. Making his first start since May 2, the left-hander struck out Pat Valaika to open the sixth, then gave up consecutive singles, ending his 74-pitch outing.

Paxton had been sidelined with a strained forearm. He struck out six and walked one.

Steve Cishek retired all five batters he faced and James Pazos worked the eighth. Nick Vincent finished up.

Rockies rookie Antonio Senzatela (7-2) permitted four runs in five innings while striking out seven. He lost for just the second time in 11 starts.

Danny Valencia had a two-run double.