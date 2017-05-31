Wheeler leads charge as Eagles crush Giants again

Zelous Wheeler hit his third homer in two games and drove in three runs to lead the Tohoku Rakuten Eagles in a 6-0 beating of the Yomiuri Giants on Wednesday in interleague play.

Wheeler, who homered twice and drove in six runs in Tuesday’s 13-5 shellacking, went 2-for-3 with a walk. His third-inning RBI single opened the scoring against Mitsuo Yoshikawa (0-1) and he sealed the game with his 11th home run, a two-run shot, in the seventh.

The win was the fourth straight for the Pacific League-leading Eagles, while the Giants have now lost six straight for the first time this season.

Carlos Peguero also went deep before 25,193 at Kobo Park Miyagi, hitting his 12th homer to lead off the fifth, giving left-handed starter Takahiro Shiomi (1-0) a four-run lead.

Shiomi allowed three hits, and walked two, while striking out one over five innings, and four Eagles relievers allowed just two hits and a walk over the final four innings.

Yoshikawa gave up four runs, two earned, on seven hits, two walks and a hit batsman, while striking out three.

Fighters 6, BayStars 1

At Sapporo Dome, Sho Nakata drove in five runs and former high school baseball idol Yuki Saito (1-1) allowed a run in five-plus innings to earn his first win in two years as Hokkaido Nippon Ham beat Yokohama to snap a three-game losing streak.

Carp 9, Lions 4

At Saitama’s MetLife Dome, Frank Garces (1-1), making his first start for Seibu, issued five walks and allowed four runs in 4⅓ innings, while Daichi Osera (3-0) allowed an unearned run in five innings as CL-leading Hiroshima rolled to its seventh straight victory.

Tigers 5, Marines 0

At Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium, Hanshin ace Atsushi Nomi (2-2) struck out eight in 7⅔ innings, and two relievers completed the five-hit shutout.

Hawks 7, Dragons 2

At Fukuoka’s Yafuoku Dome, Shuta Ishikawa (1-1), who turned pro on a developmental contract, allowed two runs in six innings in his first start to earn the win as SoftBank beat Chunichi for its fourth straight win.

Buffaloes 2, Swallows 1 (10)

At Osaka’s Kyocera Dome, Shunta Goto’s two-out double plated the winning run in the 10th inning as Orix came from behind to walk off against Tokyo Yakult. With the win, the Buffaloes finished the month with 19 losses. Another loss would have established a franchise record for defeats in a month.