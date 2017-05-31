Arsenal gives Wenger new two-year contract

Arsene Wenger will stay on as Arsenal manager, earning a new two-year contract on Wednesday despite missing out on Champions League qualification.

Arsenal said the 67-year-old Frenchman secured the extension after a full review of the club’s activities “to identify areas for improvement to build a sustained title challenge” was conducted with chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

“I love this club and I am looking forward to the future with optimism and excitement,” Wenger said. “We are looking at what we do well and how we can be stronger everywhere. This is a strong group of players and with some additions we can be even more successful. We’re committed to mounting a sustained league challenge and that will be our focus this summer and next season.

“I am grateful to have the support of the board and Stan (Kroenke) in doing everything we can to win more trophies. It’s what we all want and I know it’s what our fans around the world demand.”

Wenger’s latest contract was due to expire this year but after holding talks with Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke, Wenger has signed a new deal that will extend his stay at the north London club to nearly 23 years.

Kroenke, who has increasingly been the target of abuse from fans, opted to keep the status quo — a decision that is sure to divide opinion.

“Our ambition is to win the Premier League and other major trophies in Europe,” Kroenke said. “It’s what the fans, players, staff, manager and board expect and we won’t rest until that is achieved. Arsene is the best person to help us make that happen. He has a fantastic track record and has our full backing.”

Wenger joined Arsenal in 1996, making him by far the longest-serving current manager in English soccer. He has won three Premier League titles and a record seven F.A. Cup titles — the most recent coming on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Arsenal qualified for the Champions League in every full season under Wenger until this year, when the team missed out after finishing fifth in the Premier League.

“There is no complacency anywhere at this club,” Gazidis said. “Our goal is to compete for and win trophies here and in Europe. Everything we do is designed to make that happen and we will be working hard on and off the pitch this summer to improve and make a strong challenge next season.

“The club has grown beyond recognition in every aspect in recent years and we have the platform to be successful and meet the ambitions we and our fans share.”

Parts of Arsenal’s fan base have been vociferous in calling for Wenger to leave, arguing that Wenger was holding the club back and that it was time for a fresh approach and a new direction. Wenger said he has been hurt by the open criticism from fans that came during many matches this season and that it was partly to blame for Arsenal missing out on a top-four spot.

Such is his influence at Arsenal, both in terms of the club and the team, that Wenger’s departure would have necessitated a complete overhaul of its structures. It would have been a similar position to where Manchester United found itself in 2013 when Alex Ferguson decided to retire after 26 years in charge, with United struggling to recapture its standing at domestic and European level.