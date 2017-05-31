Nara loses to Williams in second round of French Open

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams advanced to the French Open’s third round for the first time in two years by beating Kurumi Nara on Wednesday.

In the day’s first match on Court Philippe Chatrier, the 36-year-old Williams, ranked 11th in the world, knocked out the 90th-ranked Nara 6-3, 6-1. Nara won just 50 percent of the points on her first serve and only managed to break Williams’ serve once in three chances.

Nara, who was looking to reach the third round here for the first time, was the last Japanese player in the women’s singles draw.