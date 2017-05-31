Ozuna borrows Ichiro’s bat, homers in Marlins’ win

Marcell Ozuna borrowed teammate Ichiro Suzuki’s bat and needed only four pitches to hit a homer. That’s no surprise, because lately the Miami Marlins are finding all kinds of ways to score.

Ozuna had three hits — all with the loaned lumber — and scored twice, and the revived Marlins won their third game in a row by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Giancarlo Stanton hit his third homer since moving into the No. 2 spot in the batting order a week ago. Justin Bour reached base four times, and Dee Gordon had two hits to hike his average over the past nine games to .436.

And then there was the potent combo of Ozuna and Ichiro’s bat. Mindful of Ichiro’s 3,041 career hits, Ozuna said he observed his teammate hitting well in batting practice and approached him afterward, recounting their conversation:

“Can I borrow your bat?” Ozuna said.

“For what? For signing?” Ichiro asked.

“No, for the game tonight,” Ozuna said.

“No way. Are you kidding me?” Ichiro said.

After hitting a homer to lead off the second inning, Ozuna sought out Ichiro.

“He said, ‘Wow!’ I said, ‘Thank you.’ He was very happy,” Ozuna said.

Ozuna said the borrowed bat has a smaller barrel and handle and is lighter than his. He said he’ll decide Wednesday whether to use it again when Miami tries for its first sweep of the season.

The Marlins’ modest winning streak is their longest since mid-April. Second-year Miami manager Don Mattingly sees recent signs of improvement in the team’s approach at the plate.

“It has been the best since I’ve been here,” Mattingly said. “I like what we’re starting to put together. We’ll see if we can sustain.”

Ichiro entered the game as a defensive replacement and was hitless in his two at-bats, striking out twice.

Dodgers 9, Cardinals 4

In St. Louis, Chase Utley, Logan Forsythe and Chris Taylor combined to reach base 11 times and scored a total of six runs, helping the Dodgers rally for their sixth straight win.

Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda pitched four innings, allowing three runs on four hits over four innings. Maeda, who struck out two and walked three, didn’t factor into the decision.

Padres 6, Cubs 2

In San Diego, Austin Hedges homered and drove in four runs, and the Padres handed the Chicago its fifth straight loss.

Hedges hit a two-run homer and a two-run double as San Diego clinched the three-game series against the struggling Cubs. Rookie Dinelson Lamet (2-0), one of the Padres’ top prospects, struck out eight while pitching five innings of two-run ball.

Mets 5, Brewers 4 (12)

In New York, Jay Bruce hit a game-ending single in the 12th inning and the Mets rebounded to beat Milwaukee after shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera allowed the tying runs to score in the seventh when he flubbed a bases-loaded popup with two outs.

Wily Peralta (5-4) pitched a perfect 11th in his fourth relief outing since he was dropped from the Brewers’ rotation in mid-May, but then allowed a single to pinch hitter T.J. Rivera leading off the 12th. Michael Conforto walked and Jose Reyes grounded into a forceout that left runners at the corners.

Diamondbacks 3, Pirates 0

In Pittsburgh, Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete game.

Ray (5-3) struck out 10, walked none and threw 115 pitches. The left-hander set a career high by winning his third straight start and has pitched 23⅔ scoreless innings during that run, all on the road, while also beating the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.

Nationals 6, Giants 3

In San Francisco, Gio Gonzalez pitched into the seventh inning to win for the first time in more than a month as Washington beat the Giants.

Daniel Murphy and Trea Turner had three hits apiece as the NL East leaders won their fourth in five games. Jayson Werth added two hits and a bases-loaded walk, and Michael A. Taylor had two hits and two RBIs.

One night after a wild, bench-clearing brawl that resulted in suspensions for Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper and San Francisco reliever Hunter Strickland, the teams played without incident.

Each player appealed his penalty, keeping both eligible to participate until resolutions are reached.

Red Sox 13, White Sox 7

In Chicago, Chris Sale made a shaky return to his former home, but Deven Marrero hit two of Boston’s season-high six home runs.

Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Xander Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland also went deep. The Red Sox won for the seventh time in nine games after an anticipated duel between aces never materialized.

Sale (6-2) got a warm reception from the crowd and a rude welcome from his old team. The five-time All-Star gave up six runs and 10 hits — both season highs — over five innings in his first appearance against the White Sox.

Angels 9, Braves 3

In Anaheim, Albert Pujols hit his 599th career homer during the Angels’ nine-run third inning.

Pujols moved to the brink of his latest milestone with a three-run homer off Bartolo Colon (2-6) early in Anaheim’s biggest one-inning rally of the season.

The 37-year-old slugger has homered in back-to-back games for the first time this season. He will be the ninth player in baseball history, and the fourth-youngest, to reach 600 homers with his next shot.

Indians 9, Athletics 4

In Cleveland, Trevor Bauer struck out an AL-best 14 in seven innings, leading the Indians to the win.

Bauer’s career-best strikeout total was one shy of this season’s major league-high of 15 by Washington’s Stephen Strasburg against San Diego on Saturday.

Yankees 8, Orioles 3

In Baltimore, Brett Gardner and Matt Holliday each homered twice, Aaron Judge drove in two runs and the Yankees received a solid pitching performance from Luis Severino.

Gardner set the tone for the AL East leaders by connecting on the third pitch from Chris Tillman (1-2), who had not allowed a home run in his previous four starts this season.

Holliday went deep in the first inning and again in the third for his 22nd career multihomer game. Gardner’s second solo shot sparked a three-run fourth that made it 8-0.

Royals 1, Tigers 0

In Kansas City, Eric Skoglund pitched 6⅓ innings of two-hit ball in his major league debut, helping the Royals beat Justin Verlander and Detroit.

Skoglund, a 2014 third-round draft pick out of Central Florida, struck out five and walked one. The left-hander was promoted from Triple-A Omaha when the Royals placed Danny Duffy on the disabled list Monday with an oblique strain.

Mariners 10, Rockies 4

In Denver, Kyle Seager homered and drove in four runs for Seattle, and Robinson Cano also connected.

Jean Segura had four hits and Ariel Miranda (5-2) pitched five solid innings to help the Mariners sweep two games at Coors Field. It was just the Rockies’ third loss in 17 series and first since April 24-27 against Washington. They also fell out of first place in the NL West, dropping a half-game behind the streaking Dodgers.

Rangers 9, Rays 5

In Arlington, Texas, Elvis Andrus had a career-high five RBIs, including a tying three-run homer in the seventh inning.

Andrus’ two-out drive deep into the visiting bullpen ended a stretch of five scoreless innings from the Tampa Bay bullpen after Matt Andriese left in the second with a mild groin strain.

Jared Hoying’s liner off the top of the wall in right came with the bases loaded and one out in a four-run eighth against Chase Whitley (1-1), breaking a 5-5 tie. After a sacrifice fly from Choo Shin-soo, Andrus’ single to left scored two more.

Blue Jays 6, Reds 4

In Toronto, Kendrys Morales hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning for the Blue Jays, and Josh Donaldson belted an upper-deck drive.

All six Toronto runs came on homers. Jose Bautista and Russell Martin also connected for the Blue Jays, who have hit 47 homers in May.

Astros 7, Twins 2

In Minneapolis, Jose Altuve had four hits and two RBIs, Mike Fiers struck out eight over six innings in his bid to retain a spot in Houston’s banged-up rotation, and the major league-leading Astros earned their sixth straight victory.

Alex Bregman homered and drove in two runs, providing further support for Fiers (2-2) in his best of 10 starts this season.