Takayasu celebrates promotion to sumo’s second-highest rank

The Japan Sumo Association on Wednesday officially promoted sekiwake Takayasu to the second-highest rank of ozeki.

The 27-year-old, whose father is Japanese and mother is from the Philippines, is the first new ozeki since Mongolian Terunofuji was promoted after the summer tournament in 2015.

Upon receiving news at a Tokyo hotel, Takayasu, whose real name is Akira Takayasu, said he was experiencing an outpouring of emotions after delivering his “kojo” stage speech, as is customary for a wrestler newly promoted to ozeki status.

“I will devote myself to sumo and compete fairly so I can live up to my name as ozeki,” he said.

“I am really blessed. So many people have helped me get this far and I only have appreciation for them. ‘Fair and square’ is my favorite phrase. I want to fight fairly under any circumstances.”

Takayasu’s promotion comes six months after his Tagonoura stablemate Kisenosato ascended to the sport’s highest rank of yokozuna. Kisenosato did not miss the opportunity to compliment the new ozeki on his promotion.

“Since around the New Year Basho (in January), I could physically feel his power pumping up from deep below,” said Kisenosato.

“I believed he would transform. There’s a rank above ozeki. I hope we can train together again and grow stronger, and liven up (the sumo world).”

One prerequisite for ozeki promotion is winning at least 33 bouts over three consecutive 15-day grand tournaments. Takayasu entered the recently completed summer tournament needing 10 to meet that standard, and finished with an 11-4 record.

His promotion was rubber stamped on Wednesday by an extraordinary board meeting, and Takayasu will take his place alongside two other ozeki in July’s Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament.

Takayasu’s ozeki promotion completes a respectable banzuke for the next Nagoya Basho, with four yokozuna and three ozeki facing off in the same event for the first time since the spring meet in 2000.

In 2000, Takanohana, Akebono, Musashimaru and Wakanohana sat at the yokozuna rank while Dejima, Chiyotaikai and Takanonami filled the ozeki slots.

As ozeki, Takayasu will earn a ¥2.347 million monthly salary in addition to benefits that include business and first-class travel on flights, and access to the reserved basement parking area at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Unless a wrestler finishes two consecutive tournaments with a losing record, he will not be demoted from his ozeki rank. Should he drop to sekiwake rank, he could still earn re-promotion with 10 or more wins in the basho immediately following the demotion.

An ozeki needs to win back-to-back championships or an equivalent performance for potential promotion to yokozuna.