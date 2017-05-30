Harper, Strickland fight, trigger wild brawl

Drilled in the hip by a heater, Bryce Harper knew where this was headed. In a hurry, too.

“You see red,” he said.

Enraged, the Washington slugger charged the mound, fired his helmet and traded punches to the head with reliever Hunter Strickland, setting off a wild brawl Monday during the Nationals’ 3-0 win over the San Francisco Giants.

“You never want to get suspended or anything like, but sometimes you just got to go and get them and can’t hesitate,” Harper said. “You either go to first base or you go after him and I decided to go after him.”

The two players have a history between them stemming from the 2014 playoffs. This flashpoint came in the eighth inning — with two outs, none on and Washington ahead 2-0, Strickland hit Harper with the first pitch, a 158 kph fastball.

Harper didn’t wait. The four-time All-Star pointed his bat at Strickland, yelled at him and took off.

“My head was on a swivel, as quick as I could to not get taken out by somebody on their team or anything like that,” he said.

No one got in Harper’s way as he rushed the mound. His eyes were wide as he flung his helmet — it wasn’t close to Strickland, it might’ve slipped — and they started swinging away.

The 193-cm Strickland hit Harper in the face, then they broke apart for a moment before squaring off again. Harper punched Strickland in the head as the benches and bullpen emptied.

“I was trying to go after him, with the helmet or with myself, just doing what I needed to do keep it going, I guess,” Harper said.

Giants teammates Michael Morse and Jeff Samardzija collided hard as they tried to get between the two fighters. Three Giants players forcefully dragged Strickland from the middle of the pack all the way into the dugout, while a teammate held back Harper.

Harper and Strickland were both ejected.

No injuries were reported in either clubhouse.

In the 2014 NL Division Series, Harper hit two home runs off Strickland. Harper watched the second shot sail down the line, in Game 4, and glared at the reliever as he rounded the bases.

This was the first time they’d faced each other since.

“I wasn’t sure what was going on, but I think (the Giants) were definitely shocked at the situation, shocked that he would so something like that three years later,” Harper said.

Strickland said he missed his spot.

“I left the ball over the plate a couple of times to him,” he said. “He’s taken advantage of that, so I went inside. Obviously, I got in a little too far.”

Astros 16, Twins 8

In Minneapolis, Carlos Beltran homered and singled during an 11-run burst in the eighth inning against the Twins’ beleaguered bullpen, and Houston overwhelmed the hosts in a matchup of AL division leaders.

The Astros combined for eight hits, two walks, a hitter batter and a balk in the eighth to rally from an 8-2 deficit. The Twins tried three pitchers in the inning, a day after they used eight relievers in a 15-inning loss to Tampa Bay.

Beltran finished with four hits and Carlos Correa had three, including a home run. Alex Bregman also homered for Houston, which had a season-high 18 hits, 13 of them in the last two innings.

The Astros’ Norichika Aoki went 0-for-3.

Braves 6, Angels 3

In Anaheim, Matt Adams and Danny Santana had two-run doubles during a six-run third inning to help Atlanta overcome Albert Pujols’ 598th career homer and beat Los Angeles.

The Angels placed two-time AL MVP Mike Trout on the disabled list for the first time in his career before the game, and the center fielder will need surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. He’s expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Julio Teheran (4-4) won his second game since April by holding the Angels to six hits.

Marlins 4, Phillies 1

In Miami, Edinson Volquez pitched six innings to earn his first win of the year after seven losses, and Miami forged its first two-game winning streak since April 23.

Volquez (1-7), who leads the majors in defeats, allowed one run and three hits to earn his first victory since Aug. 25 with the Royals — when he beat the Marlins. The former All-Star went 0-8 in his next 16 starts before his breakthrough.

Marlins nemesis Jeremy Hellickson (5-3) allowed four runs in six innings. The Phillies (17-32), who have the worst record in the majors, lost for the 23rd time in the past 29 games, and fell to 7-19 on the road.

A.J. Ramos completed a four-hitter, striking out the side after a leadoff walk in the ninth for his sixth save.

Miami’s Ichiro Suzuk had a pinch-hit single in the seventh.

Pirates 4, Diamondbacks 3

In Pittsburgh, Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Pirates over Arizona in a wild ending.

McCutchen sent a 1-1 pitch from Archie Bradley (1-1) over the right field wall to cap off a back-and-forth ninth. It was the eighth homer this season for McCutchen, who was recently dropped to sixth in the batting order for the first time in his career.

Diamondbacks pinch hitter Chris Iannetta tied the game moments earlier with a two-run homer to left field off closer Tony Watson. Watson (4-1) was credited with the win after blowing his third save in 13 opportunities.

Indians 5, Athletics 3

In Cleveland, Carlos Carrasco won his third straight decision and Edwin Encarnacion hit one of the Indians’ three solo home runs.

Carrasco (5-2) pitched six shutout innings before allowing back-to-back homers to Yonder Alonso and Ryon Healy in the seventh. The right-hander, who hasn’t lost since April 28, allowed four hits and struck out seven.

Andrew Miller struck out the side in the eighth. Cody Allen gave up Khris Davis’ solo homer and two singles in the ninth, but struck out Trevor Plouffe and recorded his 14th save.

White Sox 5, Red Sox 4

In Chicago, Boston lefty David Price had an uneven season debut while Melky Cabrera homered and drove in four runs, helping the White Sox rally.

Price, who missed the first part of the year with a left elbow strain, threw 88 pitches in five innings. The former AL Cy Young Award winner gave up two hits, including Cabrera’s three-run homer, walked two and hit two batters. He also struck out four.

Price was in line for the win before Kevan Smith hit an RBI double off Matt Barnes (3-2) in the seventh, tying it 4-4. Cabrera had an RBI single with two outs.

Orioles 3, Yankees 2

In Baltimore, Dylan Bundy allowed two runs over seven innings in another strong start at Camden Yards, and the Orioles beat New York to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Jonathan Schoop had two RBIs to help Baltimore end its longest skid since a nine-game drought in 2011.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 17th home run for the first-place Yankees in this AL East matchup.

Dodgers 5, Cardinals 1

In St. Louis, Chase Utley, Cody Bellinger and Logan Forsythe hit solo home runs, leading Rich Hill and Los Angeles over the Cardinals for their fifth straight victory.

Hill (2-2) recovered from a bout of wildness in his last start to pitch five innings, giving up one run and two hits. In his previous outing, also against St. Louis, he permitted five runs on four hits and seven walks in four innings.

Mike Leake (5-3) entered the game leading the majors with a 1.91 ERA, but allowed a season-high four runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Padres 5, Cubs 2

In San Diego, rookie Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam off Kyle Hendricks and the Padres handed Chicago their fourth straight loss.

The defending World Series champion Cubs have lost six straight road games. They were coming off a three-game sweep at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cubs had only three hits. They drew 10 walks and two batters were hit by pitches.

Mariners 6, Rockies 5

In Denver, Sam Gaviglio pitched into the sixth inning to get his first career victory, and Seattle used six relievers to beat Colorado.

Danny Valencia had three hits and Kyle Seager had a key double to help Gaviglio (1-1) get the milestone in his fourth appearance and third start.

The Mariners had given Gaviglio a 6-2 lead with three runs in the third on just one hit, and three more in the fifth on three walks, three singles and a two-run double by Seager off starter Tyler Chatwood (4-7).

Mets 4, Brewers 2

In New York, hours after the Mets ticketed him for the bullpen, rookie Robert Gsellman pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and had two RBIs to lead the Mets past Milwaukee.

Rene Rivera and Michael Conforto each hit an RBI double during a three-run fifth against starter Matt Garza (2-2). Sandwiched in between, Gsellman drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.

Rays 10, Rangers 8

In Arlington, Texas, Tim Beckham hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh as Tampa Bay scored five runs in a span of three pitches to end Texas’ eight-game home winning streak.

Steven Souza Jr. had four hits with four runs scored for the Rays, while Evan Longoria’s four RBIs included a two-run homer.

Pinch hitter Colby Rasmus hit a two-run double on the first pitch thrown by reliever Tony Barnette (1-1), tying the game at 7-7 before a no-pitch intentional walk to Kevin Kiermaier, who had already struck out three times. Beckham then hit a 1-0 pitch over the 14-foot wall in left-center field.

Tigers 10, Royals 7

In Kansas City, Miguel Cabrera and J.D. Martinez each drove in three runs as Detroit came from behind to beat the Royals.

Joakim Soria (2-2), who is 0-for-3 in save situations, retired none of the five batters he faced in the eighth and four scored. He allowed three singles, walked two and allowed a run on a wild pitch.

Whit Merrifield homered, tripled and doubled in his first three at-bats, but flied out to end the seventh. No Royal has hit for the cycle since Hall of Famer George Brett in 1990.

Blue Jays 17, Reds 2

In Toronto, Troy Tulowitzki hit his fourth career grand slam and Marcus Stroman won his fifth straight decision to help Toronto rout Cincinnati.

Justin Smoak hit a three-run homer and Russell Martin added a two-run shot for the Blue Jays, who have 43 home runs in May.

Stroman (6-2) allowed two runs in six innings, improving to 5-0 with a 2.96 ERA in his past eight starts.

Reds right-hander Lisalverto Bonilla (0-3) took the loss.