Denver Post axes sportswriter who took exception to Japanese winning Indy 500 over Memorial Day weekend

An American sportwriter has been sacked after voicing dismay at Takuma Sato’s Indianapolis 500 victory as the United States honors its war dead, the journalist’s newspaper confirmed Monday.

Denver Post journalist Terry Frei had triggered an outcry after a post on Twitter on Sunday complaining about Sato’s win, which coincided with the Memorial Day weekend holiday.

“Nothing specifically personal, but I am very uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend,” Frei wrote.

The post was later deleted after an avalanche of criticism, with many calling for his dismissal.

“Nothing specifically personal, but I hope @denverpost fires you,” one post read.

Frei later apologized before attempting to clarify his perspective, explaining that he had written extensively about an American footballer who had died fighting the Japanese alongside his father in the Battle of Okinawa in World War II.

“I apologize to Takuma Sato, I made a stupid reference during an emotional weekend, to one of the nations that we fought in World War II,” Frei wrote.

“Again, I will say I’m sorry, I know better and I’m angry at myself because there was no constructive purpose in saying it …” he added.

However, the apology cut no ice with Frei’s employers, who announced the reporter’s sacking on Monday.

“We apologize for the disrespectful and unacceptable tweet that was sent out by one of our reporters,” the newspaper said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“Terry Frei is no longer an employee of The Denver Post. The tweet doesn’t represent what we believe nor what we stand for. We hope you will accept our profound apologies,” the paper’s statement added.