Takakura keeps faith in youth for Nadeshiko trip to Europe

Nadeshiko Japan coach Asako Takakura stuck to her youth policy in naming a 23-member squad on Monday for her team’s tour of the Netherlands and Belgium next month.

Twenty-year-olds Yui Hasegawa and Mami Ueno — who excelled in the team’s 3-0 home win over Costa Rica in April — kept their places while Urawa Reds Ladies forward Yuika Sugasawa was one of the few changes.

“We’ll look to be aggressive both offensively and defensively, while also being clever,” Takakura said. “We’ll show our character and concentrate on the outcome of both games.”

Japan, ranked sixth in the world, faces 12th-ranked Netherlands in Breda on June 9. Japan plays Belgium, ranked 23rd, in Leuven four days later.