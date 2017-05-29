Trout sprains thumb in Angels’ loss

Mike Trout stood at his locker and frowned as he looked down at his left thumb, which was puffy and red and sending a clear signal.

He’s out.

Trout sprained his thumb stealing second base and left Sunday’s game in the sixth inning , and for the Los Angeles Angels, their 9-2 loss at Miami became a secondary concern.

X-rays were negative, and Trout is scheduled to undergo an MRI Monday when the team returns to Los Angeles.

“A scary thing,” Trout said. “Hopefully it’s just sore and just jammed, a bad jam. I’m obviously bummed out, but Monday if it feels a little better, we’ll see how it goes.”

The Angels hope Trout can avoid the disabled list, manager Mike Scioscia said, although he stressed the need for further evaluation.

“The first indication is it just looks like a little sprain,” Scioscia said.

Trout yelled in pain as he rose after he jammed his thumb into second base sliding headfirst in the fifth inning. He was examined by a trainer and stayed in the game, but was replaced in the sixth when the thumb became stiff.

“It was definitely sore for sure,” Trout said. “It was aching.”

Marlins pitcher Jose Urena (3-2) won despite a career-high six walks in five innings. He allowed two runs but had seven strikeouts, also a career high.

Ichiro Suzuki was 1-for-1 with an RBI for Miami.

Mets 7, Pirates 2

In Pittsburgh, Matt Harvey pitched one-run ball over six innings to win his second straight start.

The right-hander, hampered by injuries and off-field issues the last two seasons, scattered six hits, struck out four and walked two.

Padres 5, Nationals 3

In Washington, Ryan Schimpf hit a two-run homer as San Diego avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Nationals.

The Padres had only one run and six hits with 31 strikeouts in back-to-back losses in games started by Washington’s Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg to begin the series. San Diego bounced back by matching its season high with 14 hits, with 12 coming off starter Joe Ross (2-1).

Dodgers 9, Cubs 4

In Los Angeles, Cody Bellinger and Kike Hernandez led an offensive outburst with three-run homers that upstaged the anticipated duel between aces Jon Lester and Clayton Kershaw and helped the Dodgers beat Chicago and sweep the Cubs.

Lester and Kershaw were rocked for 10 runs and 18 hits in a combined 7⅔ innings of their first career matchup. The left-handers, who between them own three World Series titles (Lester), three Cy Young Awards (Kershaw) and 10 All-Star nods, failed to retire the side in order in any inning. Lester (3-3) gave up six runs and seven hits in 3⅓ innings for Chicago. Kershaw allowed four runs and a career high-tying 11 hits in 4⅓ innings.

Reds 8, Phillies 4

In Philadelphia, Adam Duvall hit a pair of two-run homers while Patrick Kivlehan had two solo shots as Cincinnati beat the Phillies.

Scott Schebler also connected for the Reds and Scott Feldman (4-4) allowed four runs and eight hits in five innings. Cincinnati took two of three to win a series in Philadelphia for the first time since August 2006.

Rockies 8, Cardinals 4

In Denver, Gerardo Parra hit a three-run homer as the Rockies beat St. Louis.

Colorado built a 4-0 lead on Alexi Amarista’s run-scoring groundout in the second and Parra’s drive in the fourth off Lance Lynn (4-3). The Cardinals got back into it on homers from Jedd Gyorko and Greg Garcia in the sixth. Tommy Pham’s solo shot to center off Chris Rusin in the seventh made it 4-3.

Brewers 9, Diamondbacks 5

In Milwaukee, Domingo Santana hit his first career grand slam as the NL Central-leading Brewers held off Arizona.

Nelson (3-3) departed after striking out 10 in seven innings and the Diamondbacks scored four times in the eighth off relievers Oliver Drake and Carlos Torres. With the tying run at the plate, Jacob Barnes forced pinch-hitter Paul Goldschmidt to fly out to end the threat. Barnes also worked the ninth for his second save this year.

Giants 7, Braves 1

In San Francisco, Johnny Cueto pitched six strong innings and Brandon Crawford drove in three runs.

Cueto (5-4) bounced back from his roughest stretch with the Giants. The two-time All-Star was 0-3 with a 4.33 ERA in his previous four starts.

White Sox 7, Tigers 3

In Chicago, Miguel Gonzalez took a perfect game into the seventh inning while Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer as the White Sox beat Detroit.

Gonzalez (4-5) allowed three runs and six hits in 7⅔ innings while breaking a five-start losing streak. The right-hander retired his first 18 batters before Andrew Romine led off the seventh with a hard one-hop liner to shortstop Tim Anderson, who couldn’t field the ball cleanly and was originally charged with an error. Alex Avila followed with a single, and Romine’s ball was later changed to a hit.

Yankees 9, Athletics 5

In New York, Aaron Judge hit his first career grand slam as the Yankees took full advantage of Oakland’s shoddy defense.

Judge connected with two outs in the third for his 16th home run, tying Mike Trout of the Angels for the big league lead.

Rays 8, Twins 6 (15)

In Minneapolis, Evan Longoria and Logan Morrison hit back-to-back homers in the 15th inning after Steven Souza Jr. drove in the tying run with a two-out single in the ninth, as Tampa Bay outlasted the Twins in a game that lasted 6 hours, 26 minutes.

In the longest game in Target Field history, Minnesota resorted to using Wednesday’s scheduled starter, Hector Santiago (4-4), in the 15th. He allowed the decisive home runs on consecutive pitches to the first two batters of the inning.

Rangers 3, Blue Jays 1

In Toronto, Joey Gallo hit his 15th home run and Andrew Cashner posted a rare road win as Texas beat the Blue Jays to snap its longest losing streak of the season at five.

Toronto had won five in a row.

Indians 10, Royals 1

In Cleveland, Jason Kipnis went 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs while Josh Tomlin pitched his first complete game in two years as the Indians beat Kansas City.

Austin Jackson drove in three runs for Cleveland and Carlos Santana had three hits and two RBIs. Michael Brantley and Jose Ramirez also had three hits apiece.

Mariners 5, Red Sox 0

In Boston, Christian Bergman rebounded from a miserable start with seven shutout innings as Seattle halted the Red Sox’s season-high six-game winning streak.

Bergman (2-2) allowed four hits, walked two and struck out two. Robinson Cano hit a two-run homer and Guillermo Heredia had a solo shot for the Mariners, who averted a three-game sweep with just their second win in nine games.

Astros 8, Orioles 4

In Houston, George Springer homered during a six-run second inning, sending pitcher Lance McCullers and the Astros over Baltimore.

Houston’s Norichika Aoki finished 1-for-4, leaving him seven hits away from 2,000 combined in his career between Japan and the U.S.