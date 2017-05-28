Tenerife’s Shibasaki celebrates 25th birthday with goal, victory over Alcoron

Midfielder Gaku Shibasaki scored his first goal for Spanish second-division side Tenerife in a 3-1 away win over Alcoron on Sunday.

On his 25th birthday, Shibasaki made it 2-0 on the half hour after running in behind the Alcoron defense and finding the net with a low effort off his weaker left foot — just as he did twice against Real Madrid at December’s Club World Cup final for the Kashima Antlers.

The midfielder, who has three goals in 13 caps for Japan, needed time to settle in the Canary Islands before making his Spanish debut in March, but has earned a regular spot since late last month.