Buffaloes halt nine-game slide

The Orix Buffaloes snapped their nine-game losing streak on Sunday, pinch hitter Yuki Miyazaki driving in the go-ahead run with a seventh-inning infield single in a 2-1 comeback win over the Chiba Lotte Marines.

The Buffaloes, who last won on May 16, were poised to be swept by the Pacific League cellar dwellers after Katsuya Kakunaka’s first-inning RBI single put Lotte in front.

Orix starter Taisuke Yamaoka (1-4) pitched his way out of two-out, two-on jams in the second and sixth innings. Kenya Wakatsuki’s one-out, seventh-inning RBI double off the Marines’ Ryota Sekiya (0-1) tied it at Zozo Marine Stadium.

With two outs and runners on second and third, Seiya Dohi got Miyazaki to hit a comebacker, but the reliever failed to field it and all the runners were safe.

Closer Yoshihisa Hirano, who had a nine-day break before allowing the Marines a walk-off RBI single on Friday, held on for his 10th save thanks to a superb throw from center fielder Shunta Goto. With two outs, Goto fielded Takashi Ogino’s bouncing single up the middle. His throw was on the button and runner Shota Omine was out by a mile.

Although their losing streak ended, the Buffaloes have already tied the franchise record for losses in one month with 19. Orix will need to win both of its first two interleague games against the Central League’s Yakult Swallows on Tuesday and Wednesday to avoid setting a new team mark for futility.

Eagles 13, Lions 2

At Sendai’s Kobo Park, Tohoku Rakuten became the first team this season to win 30 games, getting at least one hit in each inning and every starter getting at least one of the team’s 17 hits against Seibu.

Takayuki Kishi (4-1) held his former club to two runs on three hits over seven innings, while the Lions’ Makoto Aiuchi (0-1) allowed eight runs in two-plus innings.

Hawks 6, Fighters 1

At Sapporo Dome, Kodai Senga (6-1) yielded a run over eight innings and Fukuoka SoftBank teammate Seiji Uebayashi went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, including a seventh-inning, three-run shot off Hokkaido Nippon Ham’s Luis Mendoza (2-3).

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Carp 3, Giants 2 (10)

At Tokyo Dome, Hiroshima won its fifth straight to take the league lead after Brad Eldred tied the game with a two-run homer in the seventh and Ryoma Nishikawa hit a 10th-inning, RBI double off Yomiuri right-hander Arquimedes Caminero (0-2).

Swallows 7, Dragons 1

At Nagoya Dome, Tokyo Yakult snapped its five-game losing skid after jumping to a 6-0 lead in the second off Chunichi’s Raul Valdes (1-4).

Wladimir Balentien went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, while Tomoya Hoshi (2-2) held the Dragons to a run over seven innings.

BayStars 6, Tigers 2

At Koshien Stadium, a Jose Lopez two-run double and a three-run home run from Yasutaka Tobashira in the third off Taiki Ono (0-1) helped lift Yokohama past Hanshin.

Shota Imanaga (2-3) allowed a run over five innings to earn the win.