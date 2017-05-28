Darvish’s shaky control plays part in Texas’ loss to Toronto

Texas ace Yu Darvish struggled with his command and took his third loss of the season in the Rangers’ 3-1 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Darvish (5-3) allowed three earned runs on five hits, three walks and two hit batsman in six innings against Marco Estrada (4-2), who struck out eight and held Texas to one earned run on four hits, also over six.

Darvish gave up a three-run home run to Jose Bautista with two outs in the fifth on a first-pitch slider the right-hander was left to rue.

“I thought a slider would work, but he hit it really well,” said Darvish, who hadn’t lost since April 18, having won four of his last six starts.

“It was pretty much down the middle. Losing is frustrating, no matter how.”

Darvish struck out four and threw 109 pitches for the Rangers, who have lost five in a row for the first time this season.

He had been 4-0 with a 2.54 ERA in six starts since losing April 18 at Oakland.

Texas has lost six of seven since a 10-game winning streak.

“We’ve been challenged in a lot of areas,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “We’ve got to get better, obviously, we’ve got to put some things together.”

Choo Shin-soo homered into the center-field party deck on Estrada’s first pitch, but Bautista hit a two-out drive in the fifth, his eighth home run in May after one in April.

“I didn’t like that first-pitch homer, obviously, but I felt really good today,” Estrada said. “I woke up in a really good mood and mentally was prepared for this game.”

Estrada allowed four hits in six innings to win for the third time in four starts.

“He was great,” manager John Gibbons said. “Your typical Marco start. I can’t say enough good things about it.”

Estrada has pitched at least six innings in 10 of 11 outings.

If he can keep doing that, we’re going to stay right in this thing,” infielder Ryan Goins said.

Estrada struck out eight, the fifth time this season he fanned that many. His 78 strikeouts rank third in the AL.

“He was painting his first-pitch fastball. He was painting down and away to lefties especially,” Rangers outfielder Jared Hoying said. “He was hitting it all game.”

Nationals 3, Padres 0

In Washington, Stephen Strasburg struck out a career-high 15 while allowing three hits over seven innings to lead the Nationals over San Diego.

Strasburg (6-1) singled and scored Washington’s first run on Bryce Harper’s third-inning grounder, and Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run homer for the second consecutive game. Matt Albers and Koda Glover provided hitless relief, with Glover getting his fifth save.

Clayton Richard (3-6) gave up three runs and 10 hits in six innings.

Angels 5, Marlins 2

In Miami, Mike Trout hit his major league-leading 16th homer, a first-inning drive into the left field beer garden estimated at 135 meters.

J.C. Ramirez (5-3) limited the Marlins to an unearned run in seven innings.

Cameron Maybin put Los Angeles ahead to stay in the third when he tripled and scored on Andrelton Simmons’ groundout. Maybin also singled, stole two bases and scored three times.

Miami pinch hitter Ichiro Suuzki grounded out in the seventh. He’s now batting .148.

Red Sox 6, Mariners 0

In Boston, Brian Johnson (2-0) pitched a five-hitter, struck out eight and walked none in his first big league appearance at Fenway Park, and Boston stretched its winning streak to a season-high six games.

Johnson became the first Red Sox pitcher to throw a shutout in his first Fenway start since Pedro Martinez on April 11, 1998.

Yankees 3, Athletics 2

In New York, rookie Jharel Cotton (3-5), brought up before the game, held the Yankees hitless until Matt Holliday’s tiebreaking, two-run homer with two outs in the sixth.

New York won with only two hits — the first time the Yankees have done that with so few at home since 1988.

Sabathia (5-2) gave up two runs and six hits in 6⅓ innings, struck out nine and walked three. He has won three straight starts for the first time since 2013.

White Sox 3, Tigers 0 (1st)

Tigers 4, White Sox 3 (2nd)

In Chicago, Buck Farmer (1-0) struck out a career-high 11 and allowed three hits in 6⅓ innings of a doubleheader nightcap, getting his first big league win after going 0-6 with a 6.84 ERA in 32 games since his debut in 2014.

Yolmer Sanchez hit a two-run triple with one out in the ninth off Justin Wilson, who struck out Todd Frazier and rookie Adam Engel.

John Hicks and Victor Martinez homered for Detroit. Derek Holland (4-4) allowed seven hits and four walks in six innings.

In the opener, Tyler Danish (1-0) worked around six walks in the opener while allowing three hits over five innings for his first major league win, and David Robertson finished the four-hitter for his sixth save in seven chances. Michael Fulmer (5-3) allowed nine hits in his first complete game this season.

Twins 5, Rays 3

In Minneapolis, Brian Dozier hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Tommy Hunter with two outs in the eighth, an inning that began when Danny Farquhar (2-2) walked Chris Gimenez.

Taylor Rogers (2-1) followed with a perfect bottom half, and Brandon Kintzler got his 13th save, despite a two-out home run by Colby Rasmus.

Phillies 4, Reds 3

In Philadelphia, Tommy Joseph hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and a game-ending single in the ninth off Michael Lorenzen (3-1) as the Phillies won for the third time in 13 games.

Cesar Hernandez and Michael Saunders also homered for Philadelphia.

Hector Neris (2-2) pitched the ninth, combining with Edubray Ramos, Pat Neshek and Joaquin Benoit for 3⅔ shutout innings.

Brewers 6, Diamondbacks 1

In Milwaukee, Chase Anderson (3-1) didn’t allow a hit until Nick Ahmed singled up the middle off the glove of second baseman Eric Sogard leading off the eighth.

Anderson (3-1), who then left, struck out a career-high 11 and walked three, throwing a career-high 114 pitches.

Royals 5, Indians 2

In Cleveland, Alex Gordon hit a tying single off Boone Logan in the sixth inning and scored on Alcides Escobar’ two-run double against Nick Goody. Danny Salazar (3-5) walked Whit Merrifield starting the inning.

Jason Vargas (6-3) allowed two runs in 5⅔ innings. Kelvin Herrera worked the ninth for his second save in two days and No. 11 on the season.

Dodgers 5, Cubs 0

In Los Angeles, Chase Utley drove in three runs with a pair of two-out singles, Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer in a four-run fifth inning and Brandon McCarthy (5-1) and Ross Stripling combined on a three-hitter as Dodgers won for the eighth time in 10 games.

McCarthy (5-1) allowed two hits in six innings, and Stripling for nine outs for his first big league save.

Astros 5, Orioles 2

In Houston, Dallas Keuchel (8-0) returned from a disabled list stint caused by a pinched nerve in his neck and became the major leagues’ first eight-game winner, allowing one run and four hits in six innings with eight strikeouts. Will Harris struck out two in a perfect ninth for his second save.

George Springer hit a two-run homer for a 4-1 lead in the fourth against Wade Miley (1-3), who gave up four runs and eight hits in five innings.

Pirates 5, Mets 4 (10)

In Pittsburgh, John Jaso singled home the tying run against Addison Reed in the ninth inning and the winning run off Josh Edgin with two outs in the 10th.

Tony Watson (3-1) struck out Travis d’Arnaud to strand two runners in the 10th, and the Pirates loaded the bases in the bottom half against Tyler Pill (0-1), who made his big league debut.

On manager Terry Collins’ 68th birthday, New York blew a save for the fifth time in its last seven chances.

Cardinals 3, Rockies 0

In Denver, Adam Wainwright kept up his mastery of the Rockies by scattering three hits over seven innings, Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer and St. Louis blanked Colorado.

Wainwright (5-3) struck out six and retired the last 10 batters he faced as he moved to 10-1 with a 1.56 ERA over his career against Colorado.

The Cardinals’ Yadier Molina extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a run-scoring single in the third.

Giants 6, Braves 3

In San Francisco, Ty Blach (3-2) pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning and gave the Giants’ struggling offense a boost with an RBI single during a three-run fourth that helped them snap a four-game losing streak.

Nick Hundley homered and drove in three runs and Brandon Belt added a solo shot against Atlanta’s Mike Foltynewicz (3-5).