Momota makes return to sport

Fallen Japanese badminton star Kento Momota made his competitive comeback Saturday after his ban for illegal gambling was lifted earlier this month.

Momota, whose suspension was lifted May 15, won his first match at the Japan Ranking Circuit tournament, as the former world No. 2 looking to regain his standing on the national tour.

The 22-year-old was a medal hope at last summer’s Rio Olympics, but was banned indefinitely by the Japan Badminton Association in April last year for gambling at casinos, which are illegal in Japan.