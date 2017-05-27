Brex claim first B. League title

An exciting new era for pro basketball in Japan produced an appropriate final chapter to close out its inaugural season on Saturday afternoon.

The first B. League Championship final delivered a tight duel between the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, last season’s NBL champion, and the Tochigi Brex.

Over the final several minutes, the second-seeded Brex were the better team, more efficient and more consistent, which led to their 85-79 victory at Yoyogi National Gymnasium before an announced crowd of 10,144.

Hustle, hard work and few costly miscues were all hallmarks of Tochigi’s run to the title, including in the championship finale, a game that featured no double-digit leads, but had 14 lead changes, nine ties and 94 points in the paint (52 for Kawasaki).

Brex players celebrated on the court seconds after the game ended, with captain Yuta Tabuse and Ryan Rossiter embracing strongly. Indeed, it was symbolic of the bond that defines their team.

The glitter and glamour of the trophy presentation capped the TV spectacle. By contrast, the defining trademark of Tochigi’s season is a grind-it-out work ethic. The Brex outrebounded the Brave Thunders 44-32.

Jeff Gibbs scored a game-high 25 points and pulled down nine rebounds in 25-plus minutes. Rossiter finished with 12 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in an understated master class. Tabuse added nine points and five assists.

Brex forward Takatoshi Furukawa, who turns 30 in October, was selected as the B. League Championship final MVP. He scored 21 points on 9-for-15 shooting, including 3 of 6 on 3-pointers.

“I couldn’t have won (the MVP) on my own,” Furukawa said. “My teammates and all the people that were involved in this team helped us win the championship.”

Said Tabuse: “”First off I would like to express my respect for Kawasaki for having displayed battles through the quarterfinals, semifinals and this game.

“We have always played with the entire team, so I just trusted my teammates and tried to play along with our Brex fans.

“We owe all of our teammates, staff, front office, Brexie (cheerleaders) and more than anyone, our fans. Without (our fans), we would not be standing here right now, so we really appreciate them.”

For top-seeded Kawasaki, Nick Fazekas scored 23 points, including 13 of 13 at the foul line, and pulled down 11 rebounds. Ryan Spangler had 14 points and Ryusei Shinoyama 13. Naoto Tsuji, who was 1-for-7 on 3s, had nine points and a team-high four assists, while Mamadou Diouf scored eight points.

The Brex (51-15 including the playoffs) also captured the 2009-10 JBL title under veteran bench boss Tom Wisman during his first stint at the helm.

Wisman expressed after the game the pride he has in his team, calling his players “all heart.”

He noted the hard road the team took to reach the final, and “to beat a team as good as Kawasaki today in the final makes me the proudest coach in Japan.”

He labeled his players “champions” after their gritty performance, which included holding the league’s No. 1 offense to 2-for-13 shooting from beyond the arc and 44.6 percent overall.

The Brave Thunders, last season’s NBL champions, finished with a 53-13 record.

Teamwork defines Tochigi success. Case in point: Gibbs missed a 3-pointer with about 7 minutes left in the game. Rossiter corralled the offensive rebound and scored on the putback, but more importantly gave his team its first lead of the fourth quarter, 68-67.

Fazekas made two free throws to put Kawasaki back ahead with 6:33 left, with Rossiter picking up his fourth foul on the play.

But the Brex never backed down. Gibbs, an energetic force at age 36, was relentless inside.

On one rapid sequence, his layup was blocked. He scooped up the loose ball and took a second shot. He missed. He grabbed the rebound and made a putback to tie it at 74-74.

Spangler made the first of two foul shots with 4:02 to play, making it a tie game (75-75) again.

In a scramble for the ball, Fazekas was called for an unsportsmanlike foul with 3:55 left. He and Gibbs were competing near halfcourt, Gibbs going for the steal. Gibbs made 1 of 2 free throws, but the Brex didn’t score on their possession that followed on the penalty.

Fazekas did, however, at the other end, putting Kawasaki ahead 77-76.

For the Brex, consecutive inside baskets by Gibbs turned their tiny deficit into an 80-77 lead.

Spangler followed with two foul shots with 2:02 remaining.

After both teams missed shots, Furukawa buried a pull-up jumper from near the free-throw line.

Kawasaki had a costly turnover on its next possession.

Tabuse delivered a perfect pass to Gibbs, who scored a layup and sealed the win. Yusuke Endo accounted for the game’s final point, making the first of two free throws with 27.6 seconds left.

Kawasaki missed a pair of long jumpers on its final two shots.

Early in the third quarter, Diouf brought the Brave Thunders within 49-48 on a pair of free throws. A Shinoyama jumper put them in front 52-51, with two Fazekas foul shots increasing the lead to 54-51 with 4:48 left in the period.

Staff writer Kaz Nagatsuka contributed to this report