Nishikori upset in semis

Top seed and defending champion Stan Wawrinka on Friday reached the Geneva clay court final, where he’ll face German outsider Mischa Zverev, who stunned Kei Nishikori 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Wawrinka, 32, eased into the final by seeing off Russian world No. 85 Andrey Kuznetsov 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).

Nishikori, fighting for fitness and form after a wrist injury forced him out of the Rome Masters last week, looked jaded against Zverev after having needed to save three match points in the previous round against South Africa’s Kevin Anderson.

Qualifier Zverev, the older brother of Alexander Zverev who stunned Novak Djokovic in the Rome Masters final, will attempt to capture his maiden tour title in what will be his first final appearance in seven years.

Wawrinka is seeking his first title of the year in what would be a major boost ahead of the French Open, which starts on Sunday.

Meanwhile, only two months after picking up her racket for the first time following a knife attack at her home, Petra Kvitova will be playing at the French Open.

The two-time Wimbledon champion said Friday in Paris that she will make her comeback at Roland Garros, although she still lacks power and strength.

“I knew this day would come,” said Kvitova, who was attacked by an intruder last year. “I’m really happy that here, the dream comes true.”

Kvitova has missed all season while recovering from surgery on her racket-holding left hand. She sustained damage to the tendons in her left hand, along with injuries to all five fingers and two nerves, during the attack.

Doctors initially thought she would need more time before returning to tennis. But Kvitova’s recovery was faster than expected and she said last month that she was signing up for the French Open.