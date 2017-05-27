Yankees fall despite strong performance from Tanaka

Masahiro Tanaka threw seven-plus strong innings and had a major league career-high 13 strikeouts Friday, but it was not enough to stop the New York Yankees from falling 4-1 to the Oakland Athletics.

Tanaka (5-4) was able to bounce back from two rough starts, allowing just one run on five hits and no walks over 7⅓ innings. He left to a standing ovation from the crowd of 39,044 at Yankee Stadium.

“I responded well,” said Tanaka who allowed six earned runs and three home runs in just three innings in his last outing. “I played well today and that will do for me.

“But the team lost and just because I had one good game doesn’t mean I can be happy in my heart. The next game becomes important.”

A’s starter Sean Manaea (3-3) prevented the Yankees from giving Tanaka the run support he needed, limiting them to four hits and a walk, striking out eight over seven scoreless innings.

Jed Lowrie had an RBI single at the top of the eighth and Khris Davis also drove in a run for Oakland before Stephen Vogt slugged a two-run homer in the ninth.

Astros 2, Orioles 0

In Houston, Jake Marisnick and Carlos Beltran each homered for the Astros to back a solid start by Joe Musgrove.

Musgrove (4-4) allowed four hits in seven innings before the bullpen closed it out to send the Baltimore to its season-high fifth straight loss. Ken Giles threw a perfect ninth for his 14th save.

Blue Jays 7, Rangers 6

In Toronto, Devon Travis hit his second career grand slam and the Blue Jays posted their fourth straight win.

Justin Smoak and Kendrys Morales also connected for the Toronto, which activated star infielders Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki off the disabled list.

Rays 5, Twins 2

In Minneapolis, Chris Archer struck out 11 while pitching into the eighth inning and Tampa Bay hit three home runs.

Archer (4-3) gave up two runs and five hits in 7⅔ innings and reached double digits in strikeouts for the fourth time in five May starts. Logan Morrison, Kevin Kiermaier and Steven Souza Jr. all went deep, and Alex Colome got four outs for his 13th save.

Red Sox 3, Mariners 0

In Boston, Eduardo Rodriguez pitched six scoreless innings and the Red Sox won their season-high fifth in a row.

Rodriguez (4-1) went six innings and Craig Kimbrel earned his 13th save.

Royals 6, Indians 4

In Cleveland, Jorge Bonifacio’s two-run double off Andrew Miller broke an eighth-inning tie and lifted Kansas City.

Brandon Moss hit a three-run homer in the fourth and Mike Moustakas’ solo home run in the fifth tied the game.

Lorenzo Cain started the winning rally with a single off Bryan Shaw (1-1).

Tigers at White Sox — ppd. (1st)

White Sox 8, Tigers 2 (2nd)

In Chicago, Melky Cabrera homered and had four RBIs, Matt Davidson went deep and Avisail Garcia drove in three runs to lead the White Sox over Detroit after the first game of their doubleheader was postponed because of rain.

Detroit and Chicago will try again to play two on Saturday after Game 1 got washed out. The postponement was the 26th this year — one more than all of last season, according to Major League Baseball.

Nationals 5, Padres 1

In Washington, Max Scherzer struck out 13 and gave up three hits over 8⅔ innings, leading the Nationals over San Diego.

Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Michael A. Taylor homered for the Washington.

Rockies 10, Cardinals 0

In Denver,rookie Antonio Senzatela threw eight sharp innings to grab a share of the major league lead in wins and Charlie Blackmon had a homer and RBI single as part of an eight-run eighth for Colorado.

Fresh off a 7-3 road swing, the Rockies kept right on rolling behind Senzatela, who joined Clayton Kershaw, Dallas Keuchel and Ervin Santana with seven victories.

Mets 8, Pirates 1

In Pittsburgh, Neil Walker homered twice in his return to his hometown and Jacob deGrom gave New York’s bullpen a needed rest.

DeGrom (4-1) became the first Mets starter to get an out in the eighth inning since last June, pitching 8⅓ innings and striking out 10. He also got two hits.

Walker, who grew up in Pittsburgh and played seven seasons for the Pirates, had three hits and drove in four runs.

Reds 5, Phillies 2

In Philadelphia, Tim Adleman tossed eight innings of one-hit ball and Adam Duvall and Scott Schebler homered for Cincinnati.

Andres Blanco’s first-inning single was all Philadelphia got off Adleman (3-2). The Phillies are 5-21 since an 11-9 start.

Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 2 (10)

In Milwaukee, Jake Lamb homered in the fourth inning and hit an RBI double in Arizona’s two-run 10th, and the Diamondbacks extended their winning streak to five games.

Chris Owings scored the first run in the 10th on a wild pitch by reliever Wily Peralta (5-3) before Lamb added the insurance run by doubling to the right-field corner.

Dodgers 4, Cubs 0

In Los Angeles, Alex Wood allowed two hits over five scoreless innings, Chase Utley and Adrian Gonzalez homered, and the Dodgers defeated Chicago in the series opener.

Wood extended his career-high scoreless innings streak to 25⅓, longest in the majors this season. The left-hander began the season in the bullpen, got a chance to sub for some of Los Angeles’ injured starters and has remained in the rotation since.

Braves 2, Giants 0

In San Francisco, Jaime Garcia pitched 6⅔ innings and drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single in the seventh inning to lead Atlanta over the Giants.

Garcia (2-3) did just about everything to get the Braves off to a good start on their nine-game trip. He allowed four hits and two walks to earn his fourth straight win against San Francisco and delivered in the biggest at-bat of the game in the seventh inning against Matt Cain (3-3).

Marlins 8, Angels 5

In Miami, Giancarlo Stanton homered off the retaining wall behind the center field fence, a shot estimated at 140 meters, to lead Miami.

Ichiro Suzuki was 0-for-1 for the Marlins.