Yamashita to become next AJJF chairman

Yasuhiro Yamashita, the men’s open-weight category gold medalist at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, is set to be appointed as the next chairman of the All Japan Judo Federation, sources said Friday.

The 59-year-old Yamashita will lead the federation forward toward the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, replacing 71-year-old incumbent Shoji Muneoka.

The AJJF executive board is to approve the appointment of the next chairman in June.

Muneoka in 2013 replaced Haruki Uemura, who resigned after four years and four months as part of the fallout from a physical abuse scandal on the women’s team and misuse of funds.