Maeda sparks Dodgers on mound, at plate

Kenta Maeda fell into a 3-0 hole in the first inning of his first start for the Dodgers in two weeks coming off the disabled list.

Then, the right-hander rallied Los Angeles to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night in the series finale.

Maeda (4-2) drove in the tying and go-ahead runs with a two-out single in the fourth off Michael Wacha and turned an inning-ending double play in the fifth to help the Dodgers take two of three from the Cardinals.

Maeda allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings, struck out four and walked two.

“It was a little hard getting into the game with the long layoff,” he said through a translator. “It took some time to get my rhythm back.”

He missed 13 games with a tight left hamstring while on the DL since May 11. Maeda got off to a rocky start in his return, giving up Jedd Gyorko’s two-run double and Yadier Molina’s RBI single in the first that extended his major league-leading hitting streak to 14 games.

The Dodgers took over from there.

Chase Utley homered for the first time this season leading off the second.

Yasiel Puig’s two-out single in the fourth made it 3-2 before Maeda’s two-run single gave the Dodgers a 4-3 lead. He was out stretching at second.

Maeda hit Matt Carpenter in the left foot leading off the fifth. With one out, Maeda started an inning-ending double play when Molina grounded to the mound. Maeda turned and fired to shortstop Corey Seager, who stepped on second base ahead of Carpenter and then got Molina at first.

Maeda turned it over to Ryu Hyun-jin in a rare appearance out of the bullpen and the South Korean earned his first save of the season. Ryu is 2-5 with a 4.75 ERA as a starter this season. He was removed from the rotation after a 7-2 win over Miami on May 18.

Wacha (2-2) gave up six runs and seven hits in four-plus innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked two.

He left after allowing a leadoff single to Chris Taylor and walking Seager in the fifth.

Brett Cecil came on in relief and struggled with his control. Taylor and Seager moved up on his first wild pitch. Cecil’s second wild pitch led to Taylor scoring and Seager taking third. Adrian Gonzalez’s double drove in Seager for a 6-3 lead.

Taylor’s RBI double extended the Dodgers’ lead to 7-3 in the sixth.

Red Sox 6, Rangers 2

In Boston, five Red Sox pitchers combined on the 20 strikeouts with starter Drew Pomeranz getting 11 in six innings and closer Craig Kimbrel getting four in the ninth when the leadoff batter reached on a wild pitch strike three. Boston’s Roger Clemens twice reached 20 strikeouts by himself.

“His stuff is nasty. What he is doing right now I have never seen anything like that,” Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes said of Kimbrel.

Kimbrel has retired 53 of the last 56 batters he has faced and right-handed hitters are on an 0-for-41 streak.

Xander Bogaerts and Deven Marrero hit their first home runs of the season helping Boston to its fourth straight win.

Pomeranz (4-3), who tied his career high with the 11 strikeouts, made it as far as six innings for the third time this season and beat Texas for the first time in nine career outings.

Mike Napoli struck out four times while Pete Kozma and Andrus went down three times each. Every Ranger starter struck out at least once.

Astros 7, Tigers 6

In Houston, Jake Marisnick hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning for the hosts’ fourth homer of the game, lifting the Astros past Detroit.

The Tigers tied it 6-6 in the top of the eighth when Jose Iglesias doubled off reliever Luke Gregerson (2-1) to drive in Andrew Romine.

Marisnick’s homer to deep center off Detroit reliever Alex Wilson (1-2) gave Houston the lead back. Ken Giles got the last three outs for his 13th save as the Astros won three of four from the Tigers.

Houston’s Norichika Aoki went 2-for-3.

Rays 4, Angels 0

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Matt Andriese (5-1) allowed six hits over eight innings, Colby Rasmus drove in four runs and Tampa Bay salvaged a four-game split.

Tommy Hunter got three outs to complete a six-hitter.

Daniel Wright (0-1), recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill in for the injured Alex Meyer, allowed four runs — two earned — and six hits in 4⅓ innings.

Padres 4, Mets 3

In San Diego, Dinelson Lamet overpowered the Mets in his major league debut, New York’s Rafael Montero labored on short notice and San Diego won on a rainy night.

Scattered showers soaked Queens all day, and thunderstorms were forecast for midgame, although heavy rain never came. Mets manager Terry Collins pushed back scheduled starter Jacob deGrom to try avoiding an abbreviated outing, instead telling Montero around 3:45 p.m. that he’d start the 7:10 p.m. contest.

Montero (0-4) allowed two runs during a 45-pitch first inning, including a bases-loaded walk to Matt Szczur. Montero threw 87 pitches over three innings, giving up three runs, five hits and three walks. His ERA rose to 8.24. Lamet (1-0) cruised through five innings of one-run ball.

Cubs 5, Giants 1

In Chicago, Kris Bryant, Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist hit solo homers, and the Cubs trounced San Francisco for their third straight win.

Spot starter Eddie Butler (2-0) allowed one run and four hits in five innings, and Mike Montgomery pitched one-hit ball over four innings for his first professional save.

Jeff Samardzija (1-6) gave up three runs and six hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts.

Mariners 4, Nationals 2

In Washington, Nelson Cruz greeted reliever Jacob Turner (2-3) a three-run homer in the sixth inning that overturned a 2-0 deficit, and Seattle stopped a five-game losing streak.

Ariel Miranda (4-2) allowed two runs, three hits and three walks in five innings. Edwin Diaz, the Mariners’ sixth pitcher, threw a one-hit ninth that completed a six-hitter. Diaz got his first save since May 9 and has eight in 10 chances overall.

Pirates 9, Braves 4

In Atlanta, Ivan Nova (5-3) allowed four runs and 10 hits in 8⅓ innings, and Adam Frazier hit a three-run homer.

Pittsburgh pounded Bartolo Colon (2-5), who a day after his 44th birthday allowed seven runs and 10 hits in five innings. His ERA rose to 6.96.

Phillies 2, Rockies 1

In Philadelphia, Tommy Joseph hit a tying home run in the seventh inning and a winning single against Scott Oberg (0-1) in the 11th after Michael Saunders’ one-out double, stopping Colorado from a four-game sweep.

Jeanmar Gomez (3-1) pitched a hitless 11th is his return from a disabled list stint caused by an elbow injury.

The Phillies ended a five-game losing streak, winning for the fifth time in 25 games.

Reds at White Sox — ppd.

Royals at Yankees — ppd.