Nagasato finalizes deal with NSWL’s Chicago Red Stars

Midfielder Yuki Nagasato has signed with the Chicago Red Stars, the U.S. women’s pro league (NSWL) club said on Wednesday.

Nagasato, who helped Japan win its first-ever Women’s World Cup title in Germany in 2011 and a silver medal at the London Olympics the following year, will join the Reds Stars pending receipt of her International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Per league and team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed, the club said.

The 29-year-old Nagasato, who was also part of the Japan squad that reached the final of the 2015 Women’s World Cup in Canada, said in a post on Twitter that she was pleased at the move.

“I’m so glad to join the Chicago Red Stars. I’ll do my best!” she tweeted.

Nagasato, who has 58 goals in 132 games for Nadeshiko Japan, started her career at NTV Beleza and moved to Germany’s FFC Turbine Potsdam in 2010.

She had a spell in England at Chelsea before returning to Germany to play for Wolfsburg and most recently Frankfurt.

Nagasato is expected to arrive in Chicago on May 31, the club said.