Kamegai to face Cotto for vacant WBO junior middleweight title

Former Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation welterweight champion Yoshihiro Kamegai will take his first shot at a world title this summer, his gym said Wednesday.

Kamegai and Miguel Cotto, the only boxer from Puerto Rico who has won world titles in four divisions, are expected to fight for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title on Aug. 26 in Los Angeles, according to promoters.

The 34-year-old Kamegai won the Japanese super lightweight title in 2010, three years before winning the OPBF welterweight belt. He has a career record of 27-3-2 (24 knockouts).

Cotto, 36, has a 40-5 record, including 33 knockouts. He has held world titles in the super lightweight, welterweight, junior middleweight and middleweight divisions.