Super League to add teams for planned 2018 launch

The new Super League the Japan Volleyball League Organization aims to launch in the fall of 2018 will have more teams than the current top division, a source said Thursday.

According to the source, there will be 12 women’s teams in a conference system and 10 men’s teams compared to the Premier League that is largely made up of corporate teams and includes eight women’s and eight men’s teams.

Matches in the new league will be held on a home-and-away basis.

The organization said in late December it has postponed plans to have players be employed as professionals.

Initially, one of the conditions to join the new league was for the team’s parent organization to be an independent corporation for volleyball, but requirements were alleviated after the organization failed to find enough teams needed to form the league.