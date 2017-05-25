Striker Ogawa sustains knee injury, forced to exit U-20 World Cup

Japan’s Koki Ogawa has withdrawn from the U-20 World Cup after the forward was diagnosed with a ruptured left anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus injury suffered during a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay on Wednesday.

Ogawa came off after just 20 minutes as he landed awkwardly before getting stretchered off the pitch, and a Japan spokesperson said Thursday the 19-year-old will return home on Sunday with the affected area still swollen.

Ogawa has been Japan’s main striker and netted the equalizer in Japan’s opening 2-1 win over South Africa in Group D last Sunday. Fifteen-year-old Takefusa Kubo replaced him against Uruguay.