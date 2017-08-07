ASEAN’s four narratives that make it unique at 50

Tuesday marks the completion of the golden jubilee of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which was founded on Aug. 8, 1967. This regional grouping came into being with a membership of five countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. Between 1984 and 1999, five other nations — Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia — joined to make it an association of 10 states. It may be recalled that following the turn of the century, ASEAN, with strong support from Japan, set for itself the goal of becoming an ASEAN Community by 2015, a program that was launched with three specific pillars — political-security, economic and social-cultural — and promised a comprehensive umbrella of functions. The member governments have all agreed on a road map that promises to take them to their common destination.

ASEAN has always been a divided, sprawling culture, but for most of the past 50 years, it was held together by a unifying story of accelerated economic growth, social progress and cultural development to provide regional peace and stability. ASEAN’s success was the story of leaving behind mutual suspicion, venturing into a wilderness and creating a new promising future for its citizens. That story rested upon an amazing level of consultation, compromise and consensus — “the ASEAN way.”

There are four narratives in the ASEAN way. First, there is a story of multicultural ASEAN. It sees ASEAN citizens as members of groups whose status is largely determined by their nationalities and their cultural backgrounds. This multicultural narrative dominates ASEAN’s community-building process. It makes the products of the socio-educational system more able to think in terms larger than their own identity group, which means that in the future they can find common ground or effective arguments that can reach people of different backgrounds.

Second, there is the narrative of globalized ASEAN. This narrative is dominant in urban centers and industrial parks, where Japanese trade, production technology and investments poured in. This story come with an exhilarating ideology of economic integration, supported by regional production networks that flattened economic hierarchies, strengthened local supply chains, discarded old elites and empowered low- and middle- income families and individual workers. This narrative worked out well for people and industries that were well prepared for the absorption of knowledge flows and technology transfer, but not so well for most others.

Third, there is the libertarian but people- centered narrative that dominates ASEAN, depicting it as a land of sovereign nations and individuals responsible for their own destiny, both economically and socially. This story celebrates the dynamism of the economic integration that fulfills the developmental aspiration and hopes of the people. Its prime value is economic freedom, which in default brings human-centered progress, by regarding ASEAN as a community of entrepreneurs, taxpayers, consumers and workers — indeed everything except citizens.

Fourth, there is the narrative of ASEAN centrality, which sees ASEAN at the center of an array of regional institutions involving partners in East Asia and beyond, such as ASEAN+Japan, the ASEAN Regional Forum and the East Asia Summit. ASEAN centrality is the conviction that has brought a new identity because of the unity in elite decision-making, which has no allegiance to a central authority, but evolves through consensus and self-confidence. Maritime and territorial disputes in the past and present threaten ASEAN unity and centrality. But this story is always forward-looking, pragmatic and optimistic. This narrative may have contempt for democratic norms and liberal values, but it stabilizes the very idea of objective ASEAN.

To take an objective view, ASEAN in the past 50 years has made significant contribution to peace, security and prosperity in the region. ASEAN has many socio-economic and political achievements to its credit, but its challenges are plentiful, too. With a population of 628 million and a combined GDP of $2.4 trillion, it is the world’s seventh-largest market and third-largest labor force, and it is projected to become the fourth largest economic bloc by 2030.

ASEAN is now threatened by the slow recovery of the global economy; increased anti-globalization, anti-immigration and anti-elite sentiments; disruptive technologies that threaten job growth; and expanding demographic shifts. ASEAN has to speed up and widen its scope of regional economic integration. But does ASEAN has the requisite will to execute this?

All four narratives provide a viable basis for successfully tackling this challenge. But, the future of ASEAN will be a competition between two other stories, which descended from the existing four.

The first is the mercantilist model, which sees ASEAN not as the culmination of history and socio-culture but as one more economic power in competition with neighboring economies like China, India and so on. In this, to be in ASEAN implies being a member of an economic clan, and the ideal ASEAN member states and their partners are purely protectors of this clan. ASEAN governments and corporations work together with their citizens and partners by closely controlling trade, investments and immigration.

The second is the empowered community of ASEAN. This story sees ASEAN as a melting pot of all major socio-economic and political cultures, and human history’s greatest laboratory for the cultivation of new talent, skills and creativity. This model welcomes diversity in education, pluralistic views on innovation, open trade, meritocracy and immigration for all the dynamisms these things unleash with ASEAN centrality. This model heavily invest in social capital, especially who suffer from the downsides of creative destruction. In this model, every citizen of ASEAN is enmeshed in the state’s care to arouse his or her inherent potential and enable social mobility.

The mercantilist model sees ASEAN as a mighty economic fortress in a treacherous world. The empowered community model sees ASEAN as a creative crossroads leading an open and fundamentally harmonious world. The empowered model will be an exodus story for ASEAN member states as well as other countries like Japan, South Korea and China that are struggling to nurture and strengthen the roots of deepened regional cooperation for peace, prosperity and stability.

Venkatachalam Anbumozhi is a senior economist at the Economic Research Institute of ASEAN and East Asia, and a former staff member of the Asian Development Bank.