Remembering Dhaka massacre

I would like to say a few words about the heinous atrocity that took place one year ago at Holey Artisan Bakery in the capital of Bangladesh where innocent Japanese and Italian lives were lost.

I show my deepest condolences to the grieving families and relatives. I feel ashamed that this kind of murderous attempt took place in my country. Japan has always been our true friend and we wish to remain as it is. I hope stringent actions are taken to eradicate the acts of terrorism once and for all.

DHAKA

