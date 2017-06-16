Stop depicting rape in adult videos

Regarding the June 8 article, “Overhaul of sex crime laws receives wide-ranging support“, I applaud the government for working toward long overdue changes to the 1907 laws concerning sex crimes. The current laws are lacking in specifics for certain sexual acts to be considered rape when not consensual, and what is already defined as rape needs longer minimum sentences codified.

However, it seems to me that the government also should address the use of simulated rape in adult videos by making those productions illegal. Japan’s lucrative AV industry reaps great financial rewards from selling such videos. Stop portraying rape as entertainment and educate people that it is a serious crime.

HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA

