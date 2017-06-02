Abe should distance Japan from Trump

Kudos to William Pesek for calling out Shinzo Abe’s shameful embrace of Donald Trump’s bluster, policy chaos and anti-Asian sensibilities (“For Shinzo Abe, an epic buyer’s remorse” in the May 24 edition). History won’t be kind to him running to Trump Tower like a poodle seeking a belly rub to normalize a leader whose ideas and administration are clear and present dangers to Tokyo’s economic and political interests.

Perhaps Abe, as Pesek rightly argues, should consider how “Trumponomics” is a headwind for Abenomics. It’s time Abe distanced Japan from this accelerating train wreck of Trump’s making in the West.

SHIBUYA WARD, TOKYO

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.