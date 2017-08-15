Tokyo looks to tap tech of small firms not involved in defense for SDF equipment

The Defense Ministry has begun searching for technologies developed by small and medium-size Japanese firms to use in equipment produced domestically for the Self-Defense Forces, according to a ministry document obtained Monday by Kyodo News.

Until now the ministry has relied on major manufacturers to domestically produce equipment for the SDF.

But it is now exploring also incorporating smaller companies’ technologies, such as for creating textiles for protective clothing. The move is aimed in part at preventing the leakage of expertise to foreign countries, such as to the United States and China, which are both interested in acquiring Japanese technology for military use.

The Defense Ministry held an exhibition last December in Tokyo of small and medium-size companies’ products with potential military applications, according to the ministry document.

Around 10 companies exhibited such products as 3-D printers and highly sensitive cameras at the event attended by senior ministry personnel and officials in charge of equipment procurement, it said.

The document described the exhibition as aimed at “finding companies with no existing relationship to the defense industry but owning sophisticated technologies, and creating opportunities to enable them to enter the defense industry.”

“We believe it is very important to promote cooperation with small and medium-size companies that have advanced technologies to procure sophisticated equipment and activate the defense industry,” a ministry official said when asked about the document.

In fiscal 2015, the Defense Ministry launched a system to financially support research by universities and businesses into developing technologies with military applications.

But some private-sector researchers remain wary, with one engineer saying “I’m wondering if we would be able to say ‘no’ if asked for cooperation by the Defense Ministry in the future.”

Yuzo Murayama, a Doshisha University graduate school professor of economic security, said there is severe competition globally within the private sector to develop technologies with military applications.

“It is possible that Japanese technologies would be leaked outside the country and used for evil purposes if no steps are taken,” Murayama said.

But he also said technologies developed by the private sector for military applications should be “limited mainly to the purpose of protecting a country or a society, such as for counterterrorism, not weapons for fighting.”