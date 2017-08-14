Attack of the giant Pikachus
Performers dressed as the Pikachu character from Nintendo Co.'s Pokemon franchise march during the Pikachu Carnival Parade organized by Pokemon Co. in Yokoham on Monday. | BLOOMBERG

More than 100 Pikachus danced and paraded in Yokohama on Monday as part of a festival celebrating the mobile phone game Pokemon Go.

“When a lot of Pikachus appeared, they were so cute I couldn’t handle it,” said Ken Kuno, 36, after watching the parade of chubby yellow characters.

A balloon floats above performers dressed as the Pikachu character marching in the Pikachu Carnival Parade on Monday. | BLOOMBERG

The Pokemon Go game requires players to “catch” virtual creatures by going to real-world locations where the game places them.

One of the best-known Pokemeon charaacters is, of course, the yellow, rodent-like Pikachu.

A boy reaches out to a performer dressed as the Pikachu character from Nintendo Co.’s Pokemon franchise during the Pikachu Carnival Parade on Monday. | BLOOMBERG

The festival, which is jointly organized by Yokohama and The Pokemon Company, features a total of 15,000 Pikachus and will end on Tuesday, the event organizers have said.

The game became a global sensation upon its release in 2016, breaking records for mobile app downloads and revenue. The game’s developers say that it has been downloaded 650 million times since its release.

Performers dressed as the Pikachu character walk on a pier during a Pikachu Outbreak event on Friday. About 60 million people still play the Pokemon Go mobile game each month, according to data from mobile app research firm Apptopia.

