Attack of the giant Pikachus

More than 100 Pikachus danced and paraded in Yokohama on Monday as part of a festival celebrating the mobile phone game Pokemon Go.

“When a lot of Pikachus appeared, they were so cute I couldn’t handle it,” said Ken Kuno, 36, after watching the parade of chubby yellow characters.

A balloon floats above performers dressed as the Pikachu character marching in the Pikachu Carnival Parade on Monday. | BLOOMBERG

The Pokemon Go game requires players to “catch” virtual creatures by going to real-world locations where the game places them.

One of the best-known Pokemeon charaacters is, of course, the yellow, rodent-like Pikachu.

A boy reaches out to a performer dressed as the Pikachu character from Nintendo Co.’s Pokemon franchise during the Pikachu Carnival Parade on Monday. | BLOOMBERG

The festival, which is jointly organized by Yokohama and The Pokemon Company, features a total of 15,000 Pikachus and will end on Tuesday, the event organizers have said.

The game became a global sensation upon its release in 2016, breaking records for mobile app downloads and revenue. The game’s developers say that it has been downloaded 650 million times since its release.