DP candidate Edano cool to teaming up with Koike unless she renounces LDP policies

Former Chief Cabinet Secretary Yukio Edano, who plans to run for leadership of the main opposition Democratic Party, is giving off negative signals about working with popular Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.

“Koike takes policy positions that are different from ours — for instance on the state secrecy law,” Edano, 53, said in a recent interview, noting that she supported the divisive bill when she was a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

“The prerequisite for a partnership won’t be met unless she says the national security laws were wrong, the state secrecy law was wrong and Abenomics was wrong,” Edano said.

Koike has since left the LDP and is now the de facto leader of the regional political party Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First), which bruised the LDP in the July 2 Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election. The DP also suffered a stinging loss in the election.

On his campaign for the DP leadership election on Sept. 1, Edano said it would be “a prelude to a battle with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the LDP.”

“The key is to show the DP is capable of taking the reins of government, and to clarify the differences with the LDP,” he said.

Edano said that he plans to highlight his goal of creating a society in which people value diversity and support each other in times of trouble. “Politics has a role to play when the idea of relying only on free competition and self-responsibility goes awry,” he said.

“I want to highlight this goal as an alternative to Prime Minister Abe and the LDP,” he said.

Edano underscored his opposition to the constitutional amendments proposed by Abe’s team, including one that would legitimize the existence of the Self-Defense Forces by rewriting war-renouncing Article 9.

“If we allow the SDF to be clarified as proposed, it would approve the destruction of constitutionalism — a development utterly unacceptable in light of our party’s platform,” Edano said. “We are adamantly opposed.”

Edano said he plans to support the DP’s agreement with three other opposition parties to work together in selecting candidates for the next Lower House election, as long as such cooperation does not alienate DP supporters or weaken the party.

The election to pick a successor to outgoing DP President Renho is expected to be a one-on-one battle between Edano, who is backed by conservative members of the party, and former Foreign Minister Seiji Maehara, 55, who is also regarded as representing the DP’s conservative contingent.

Maehara is cautious about cooperating with other opposition parties.