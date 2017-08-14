Dollar rebounds above ¥109.70 after hitting four-month low

The dollar bounced back above ¥109.70 in Tokyo trading on Monday after hitting a four-month low below ¥109 in overseas trading late last week on weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data, as well as escalating tension over North Korea.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.73-75, down from ¥110.01-01 at the same time Thursday, before a three-day weekend in Japan for a national holiday. The euro was at $1.1807-1808, up from $1.1720-1720, and at ¥129.57-64, up from ¥128.94-95.

Japanese importers stepped up dollar purchases following the long weekend, helping the U.S. currency rebound after diving as low as ¥108.72 in overseas trading on Friday, market sources said.

“The dollar attracted buybacks from traders who believe its downside is firm for now, in light of persistent buying on dips below ¥109,” an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.

Still, the topside was capped by “lingering uncertainty about the situation over North Korea,” an official at a major Japanese bank said.

In the morning, the Japanese government said the country’s economy expanded by an annualized rate of 4.0 percent in April-June, supporting the dollar’s downside.

The U.S. consumer price index for July, released on Friday, inched up 0.1 percent, falling short of market expectations and dampening speculation that the Federal Reserve would conduct another interest rate hike later this year.