Nikkei hits three-month low on North Korea tensions

The benchmark Nikkei average fell to the lowest closing level in over three months on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday, with investor sentiment battered by lingering geopolitical tensions over North Korea.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 average plunged 192.64 points, or 0.98 percent, to 19,537.10, its lowest finish since May 2. On Thursday, the key market gauge lost 8.97 points. The TSE was closed on Friday due to a national holiday.

The Topix, including all first-section issues, ended down 18.19 points, or 1.12 percent, at 1,599.06, after falling 0.65 point the previous trading day.

The dollar fell below ¥110 as tensions between the United States and North Korea remained high, brokers said.

The yen’s appreciation against the dollar, also prompted by weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer price data released on Friday, triggered a wave of selling of stocks, they said.

The Tokyo market “tested its downside” amid a risk-averse mood, said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Investors “had no reaction” to stronger-than-expected Japanese gross domestic product data released just before the opening bell, Ota said.

By contrast, Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.’s Economic Research Department, said that the rosy GDP data “supported the market’s downside.”

The market has already digested worries about a possible armed clash between the United States and North Korea “with no major news reports (on the matter) released” in the longer weekend, Ichikawa said.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,629 to 342 in the TSE’s first section, while 51 issues were unchanged.

Volume totaled 1.959 billion shares, compared with Thursday’s 1.964 billion shares.

The stronger yen battered automakers Toyota, Nissan, Honda and Subaru, camera producer Canon and electronics maker Panasonic.

Megabank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho as well as insurers Dai-ichi Life and Sompo Holdings met with selling after their U.S. peers lost ground in New York trading on Friday.

Other major losers included steelmaker JFE Holdings and precision equipment maker V-Technology.

By contrast, Nexon jumped 14.25 percent after the online game provider on Thursday reported a robust operating profit for the first half of 2017.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average fell 180 points to 19,530.